iPhone 13 Is The Best Selling iPhone In Recent Years

iPhone 13 is the best-selling iPhone of the first quarter of 2022, and of recent years. CIRP published a detailed report highlighting the sales number of iPhones based on their models. While iPhone 13 stood at the top, the iPhone Mini is less-loved and trails way behind with a measly 3% of the total sales in 2022.

CIRP report about iPhone 13 sales

CIRP( Consumer Intelligence Research Partners) report showcases some interesting numbers about the iPhone sales performance. iPhone 13 accounts for a 38% share of the total sales in this year’s first quarter. While iPhone 13, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max enjoy massive customer attraction, the iPhone Mini remained an eyesore for many.

iPhone 13 made up 75% of the total sales of iPhone this year, but the 13 Mini has only a 3% share in it. The interest in the latest iPhone grew from 61% to 75% this year. Comparing the first quarter of 2021 when iPhone 12 launched, the sales number stood at 61% of the total iPhones sold.

Image: CIRP

Other in-demand iPhones

The iPhone 13 series is dominating the sales chart but a few older models are also generating good sales. iPhone 11, SE 2022, and XR contributed to 15% of the total sales in the first quarter. iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max are still in demand but not as much as compared to the SE 2020 model.

CIRP partner and co-founder Mike Levin told 9to5mac, “Since the market shifted to unsubsidized phone sales on installment contracts, the age of old phones climbed as owners enjoyed using their paid-for phones. Recently that trend reversed, perhaps as options for trading-in high value used phones continued to improve.”

iPhone 13 brought massive improvements to the table which could be a reason for its soaring demand in 2022. However, the rumors about iPhone 14 are also increasing day by day. One such image shared on Weibo highlights that iPhone will discard the Mini model from the lineup.

It will just be two 6.1-inch and two 6.7-inch devices with a base variant and Max, Pro, and Pro Max models. Moreover, iPhone 14 could come with a new notch design and a faster lightning port. Ditching the Mini could also make sense since the data isn’t favoring the smaller iPhone.

Do you own an iPhone 13? What are your thoughts about the iPhone Mini being discarded from the future lineup? Share your opinions in the comments section below.