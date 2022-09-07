AirPods Pro 2 Vs AirPods Pro: Should You Upgrade?

Apple’s brand-new TWS, AirPods Pro 2, is here. And yes, just like its predecessor, it packs top-tier features that come at a steep price. For those wondering if they should buy the new ones or wait to snipe the original AirPods Pro at a reduced price, here’s an article that should help you decide.

After a long wait spanning three years, AirPods Pro 2 has finally been announced at Apple’s Far Out showcase. This means that the landscape of TWS is set to change once again as the second-gen AirPods Pro takes over.

We realize that Apple’s newest TWS is quite expensive, and those who already own the original AirPods Pro might have some doubts about upgrading. To clear such qualms, we’ve compared the two earbuds head-to-head below.

Image: Apple

AirPods Pro 2 vs AirPods Pro: Spec sheet

Specification AirPods Pro AirPods Pro 2 Chip H1 headphone chip H2 headphone chip ANC Standard 2x Transparency Mode Standard Adaptive Spatial Audio Standard Personalized Battery backup Earbuds:

4.5hrs playback (5hrs with ANC and Transparency off)

3.5hrs talk time



With charging case:

Over 24hrs playback

Over 18hrs talk time

Earbuds:

5.5hrs playback (6hrs with ANC and Transparency off)

4.5hrs talk time



With charging case:

Up to 30hrs playback

Up to 24hrs talk time Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 30.9 x 21.8 x 24.0mm (earbuds)

45.2 x 60.6 x 21.7mm (charging case) 30.9 x 21.8 x 24.0mm (earbuds)

45.2 x 60.6 x 21.7mm (charging case) Weight 5.4g (earbuds)

45.6g (with charging case) 5.3g (earbuds)

50.8g (with charging case) Water resistance IPX4 IPX4 Price $249 (could get cheaper when AirPods Pro 2 launches) $249 (available from September 23)

Besides the above features, AirPods Pro 2 brings a new swipe gesture for controlling volume from the earbud stem. There’s also a speaker in the charging case that sends sound alerts to reflect battery status (low charge, charging, and the like). It also supports Precision Finding, which lets you track your earbuds in case you lose them.

Other new additions only available with the AirPods Pro 2 are an additional XS ear-tip size and a lanyard loop slot in the case. Interestingly, those who purchase the new TWS would also get a “Memoji engraving” for their case.

Should you buy AirPods Pro 2 or AirPods Pro?

Well, keeping in mind the significant difference in quality and features between the two, it’s a no-brainer that you should choose AirPods Pro 2. However, if you want to save some bucks and still get a good enough TWS, you might want to wait it out.

There are chances that once the second-gen model is out, the first-gen AirPods Pro will be up for a discounted price. Given that, for everyone except audiophiles, the audio quality gulf between the two might not be as much, going for the first-gen AirPods Pro is a sound, economical decision.

Based on the above, would you buy the new AirPods Pro 2 or stick with the first-gen model? Share your thoughts in the comments below. To get clarity on how much better the new iPhone is, check out our iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13 comparison.