MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ Launched: Is This The SD 8 Gen 1 Killer?

MediaTek announced the Dimensity 9000+ SoC today. It is a high-performance and top-notch chipset. It can also be one of the best alternatives for Qualcomm 8+ Gen 1 chipsets.

We are claiming this because the announced chipset has identical specs compared to Qualcomm 8+ Gen 1 chipset. We can expect minor GPU and CPU performance enhancement in the plus version of the latest Mediatek chipset.

MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC specifications

The latest Dimensity 9000+ SoC is fitted with Arm Mali-G710 MC10 graphics processor and can provide a 5% boost in CPU along with a 10% improvement in GPU performance over the previous version. MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ is manufactured on a 4nm process and is made on Arm’s v9 CPU architecture.

It is a flagship processor, and devices using this chip are expected to launch in the third quarter of 2022. Dimensity 9000+ SoC comes with one ultra Cortex-X2 core, three super cortex-A710 cores, and four efficient Cortex-A510 cores.

It comes with the old MediaTek Imagiq 790 18-bit HDR-ISP, which was also there in the previous Vanilla Dimensity chipset.

The HDR ISP supports 320MP recording, a triple camera 18-bit HDR recording, and 4K HDR video+ AI noise reduction. This feature enables users to capture high-quality video in average light conditions.

Image Credit: MediaTek

As for the modem, the chipset has 3GPP Release- 16 5G Modem that can amplify sub 6GHz performance up to 7Gbps. You will also be getting the same LPDDR 5X RAM with 8MB L3 CPU cache and 6MB of system cache as the previous version.

The Dimensity 9000+ SoC has 5G/4G Dual Sim Dual Active support along with MediaTek’s 5G UltraSave 2.0 Power saving suite to improve efficiency. It supports the latest 144Hz WQHD+ displays as well. So this chip has a balance of power and efficiency.

Keeping the bulk features the same and introducing some handy upgrades, Dimensity 9000+ SoC seems to be the top contender for the Qualcomm 8+ Gen 1 chipset.