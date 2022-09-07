Apple Event Live Updates: New iPhones Coming At Far Out

The Apple Far Out event is about to start, and we’re covering it live. Today’s event is expected to feature several launches, including the iPhone 14, the Apple Watch, and the new AirPods Pro.

While Apple’s hardware strides are yet to show up, the software leaves us several hints at what’s coming. The latest iPhones will be running iOS 16, which has some solid visual as well as functional upgrades. But if you’re an iPhone 12/13 Mini user, here’s why iOS 16 should worry you.

We’ve also done a thorough iOS 16 initial impressions article, so if you’re not updating to the iPhone 14, as studies show, you can still get to know about the software you’ll be updating it with. However, if you’re using an iPhone X or older device, you may be skipping on some rather cool iOS 16 features.

You can watch the Apple Far Out event on YouTube or on the Apple website. The stream starts at 10:00 AM PT or 10:30 PM IST. We will keep updating this Apple event live blog below in real-time, so stick to this page too.

Apple Far Out Event Live Blog