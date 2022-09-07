iPhone 14 & 14 Plus Launched: Everything You Need To Know

As Apple’s most-awaited year event came to a close, we finally have the new iPhones — again. Apple’s iPhone 14 rumors have been circulating the internet for a while now and have proven to be mostly accurate. Likewise, the iPhone refresh comes with a not-so-fresh design, and the Plus variant makes a comeback.

Apple decided to keep the notch, despite abundant leaks of a new pill that never came to the regular models. Thanks, Apple. Since there was never going to be a mini variant this year, the regular iPhone 14 is now the smallest iPhone, preceding the iPhone 14 Plus.

iPhone 14 & 14 Plus specifications

The most intriguing factor of the new iPhones for most users isn’t going to be much. Apart from new camera features, there isn’t much to look out for. Here are the complete specifications of this year’s regular iPhone variants, as shown by the tech giant at its event.

Specifications iPhone 14 iPhone 14 Plus Display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with 1200 nits brightness 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with 1200 nits brightness Rear Cameras 12MP Wide and Ultra-wide lenses 12MP Wide and Ultra-wide lenses Front Camera 12MP TrueDepth Camera 12MP TrueDepth Camera Processor A15 Bionic chip with a 16-core neural engine A15 Bionic chip with a 16-core neural engine Biometric Face ID Face ID Cellular and Wireless 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, Satellite connection 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth , Satellite connection Battery Same as the iPhone 13 Better than the iPhone 13 and 14 models New software features Crash detection, emergency SOS via satellite, Photonic Engine for low-light photos Crash detection, emergency SOS via satellite, Photonic Engine for low-light photos Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Colors Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Purple, Product (RED) Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Purple, Product (RED)

Specifications overview

Since there aren’t any significant performance upgrades this year, it might be safe to skip this year’s iPhones. Apple decided to stick to the A15 Bionic, but it’s already a powerful enough chip suitable for most. Moreover, the tech giant also got rid of the sim tray in the United States, forcing people to get an eSIM.

Apart from the new colors, and minor changes, much hasn’t changed compared to the iPhone 13 variants. However, the larger-sized iPhone 14 Plus will unquestionably attract a majority of users. If you’ve been waiting for Apple’s iPhone 14, now is the time to get it. However, you can save some money by getting the iPhone 13 when it gets a discount in sales.

Pricing and availability

As for the pricing, the iPhone 14 starts at $799, and the 14 Plus starts at $899. The pricing is kept similar to the previous year’s iPhone 13.

You can pre-order the new iPhone 14 and 14 Plus starting September 9th and get them by September 16th and October 7th, respectively.

Apart from these, Apple also launched new iPhone 14 Pro models and several new Apple Watch variants.