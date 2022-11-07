Claus Family 2: How Can I Watch It For Free Online?

The season of Christmas carols, lit-up trees, and yearly festivities is knocking on the door. And, fittingly, Claus Family 2 — the sequel to the 2020 film — is ready to grace your TV screens soon.

For those who are new to the franchise, Claus Family revolves around the fictional survival lineage of the first-ever Santa Claus. Every time an existing Santa retires, his son needs to take over the mantle of delivering Christmas gifts to kids.

The first part shows us how Jules Claus reconciles himself with the festival after stumbling upon his family’s secret. The sequel continues the story, with the focus now on a mysterious letter Jules and his grandfather, Noël, receive right around Christmas. Notably, the Dutch-Belgian production stars Jan Decleir as Noël Claus, Mo Bakker as Jules Claus, and Bracha van Doesburgh as Suzanne (Mama) in prominent roles.

Image: Netflix

When and where can I watch Claus Family 2?

Just like the first movie, you can stream Claus Family 2 online via Netflix. It will arrive on the popular OTT platform on November 8 at 3 AM ET/12 AM PT. Besides that, viewers in India can tune in on November 9 at 1:30 PM IST. Although you technically need a paid subscription for accessing Netflix content, there are certain ways you can watch it for free. We have listed those methods in the next section.

How can I watch Claus Family 2 for free?

There are some telecom and broadband services that provide free Netflix as a bundled perk. If you’re using any such service, you can claim your freebie and watch Claus Family 2 essentially free of cost. Here are the plans:

In this festive season, there’s nothing better than sitting together with the family and watching a wholesome movie. For that matter, Claus Family 2 is a good pick for those looking to get ready for Christmas. For more streaming news, check out our dedicated section.