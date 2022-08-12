When Is Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Releasing On Netflix?

Brooklyn Nine-Nine began airing back in 2013 and was one of the best sitcoms out there until it finished airing in 2021. The show ran for eight seasons and, for the most part, was amazing. Obviously, Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 was met with a lot of tears from fans.

While saying goodbye to a long-running show is never easy, a lot of fans haven’t got a chance to bid their farewell to the series. Now, you might wonder how is that possible if the show finished airing last year. Well, the answer is simple the series’ final episode didn’t air outside the United States.

To be precise, the show’s eighth season is yet to release on Netflix, where you can find all the previous seasons. Fortunately, that’s about to change as soon as this week. If you are wondering why Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 didn’t release on Netflix last year, you can check our guide on the same.

Image credit: NBC

It has been confirmed that the final few adventures of the 99th precinct officers will release on Netflix on August 13, 2022. All episodes of the final season will be available on it at 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET/12:30 PM IST.

Can I watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 for free on Netflix?

Unfortunately, you cannot watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine or any other title on Netflix for free right now. The streaming service has discontinued its free trial offers for quite some time now. But on a positive note, you can still get a free subscription to Netflix via the below-mentioned offers.

Jio Postpaid Plans starting at Rs. 399. Vi Redx plan at Rs 1099 per month. Free year-long subscription with Verizon Fios T-Mobile will give basic and standard subscriptions at $8.99 and $13.99.

Get ready to say your goodbyes to the 99th precinct this weekend. Until then, feel free to share your best moments from the show in the comments section below.