“London Files” Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

“London Files” is a new Indian investigative thriller series by Sachin Pathak. It will star Arjun Rampal in the main role as detective Om Singh. The six-episode crime mystery show will also have Purab Kohli in the lead alongside Arjun.

Now that we’re all hyped up let’s go over the release date of the upcoming series. It is slated for release on April 21, 2022. Moreover, all six episodes will be released that day, so be ready to binge it all in one go.

But now that you know when it’s coming, you’re probably wondering where to watch it? We will be answering that and a lot more in this guide. So without further ado, let’s begin.

Where to watch ‘London Files’ Online?

Image Credit: Voot Select

The highly anticipated crime thriller will head exclusively to streaming service Voot Select. The OTT platform had a slow start back in 2016, but if it continues to add such great original shows like this, it will be forced to reckon with it. You can check out the series by heading over to this page.

While we’re talking about Voot Select, there’s another awesome series that is currently airing on it. The Halo TV series, although it is Paramount+ original, is also released on Voot Select as well that too at the same time. So check out this new popular show based on the beloved video game franchise.

How is ‘London Files’?

Image Credit: Voot Select

The web series stars Arjun Rampal as detective Om Singh who is tasked with finding the missing daughter of Amar Roy. As he investigates, he finds mysterious signs that point to it being connected to London’s dangerous underbelly. The case itself truly turns sour when one of the suspects ends up being Amar himself.

While the show is not out yet, early reviews are very positive for now. The show is being praised for its brilliant pacing and good writing. Moreover, Arjun Rampal, in particular, is being lauded for his stellar performance. All signs suggest this is a great mystery thriller worth checking out.

That’s all we have for today. Will you be watching this new crime thriller? Do you think it will be any good? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.