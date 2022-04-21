Every Game Announced At The Meta Quest Gaming Showcase

Meta recently hosted its annual gaming showcase filled with some great games coming to its VR platforms. The showcase featured many sequels to some of the most beloved VR games and new titles. You can expect to see these games on Meta Quest 2 in the near future.

Everything Announced At The Meta Quest Gaming Showcase 2022

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2

Meta showcased a trailer for The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2 Retribution. It is the sequel to the beloved VR game set in the walking dead universe. The game is coming to Meta Quest 2 and Rift later this year. There’s a chance we will see the game on other platforms such as Steam.

Bonelab

Bonelab is the sequel to Boneworks, a game that properly showcased the power of VR. The game also features a physics-driven engine that takes full advantage of all the features available in VR. It is set to release on Meta Quest 2 and PC VR later this year with mod support.

Ghostbusters VR

Mark Zuckerberg also made an appearance to announce a new Ghostbusters VR game. It seems to be a cooperative action game where you can team up with four friends. The players are equipped with iconic gadgets from the movies to capture and defeat the ghosts.

Beat Saber Electronic Mixtape DLC

Beat Saber is set to receive another soundtrack DLC called Electronic Mixtape. DLC will include songs from Deadmau5, Fatboy Slim, Marshmello, Pendulum, and more. The DLC pack will cost $12.99 (or $1.99 per song) and will be released on Meta Quest 2, Rift, PSVR, and Steam.

Resident Evil 4 VR Mercenaries mode

The VR port of Resident Evil 4 was very successful on its release, and it’s now getting a long-awaited Mercenary mode DLC. The DLC is available for download and free to all existing game owners. Players will be able to play as iconic Resident Evil characters, complete challenges, and unlock new skins, modes, and weapons.

NFL Pro Era

We also got a look at a new VR game called NFL Pro Era. The game puts you in the shoes of an American football player from a first-person perspective. Build up your team and play in the Super Bowl. The game will be coming to Meta Quest 2 and PSVR later this year.

Among Us VR trailer

Among Us VR also appeared on the show with a full teaser trailer. The iconic game will look a lot different in VR and may revitalize the game’s popularity once again. This holiday season, the game will be coming to Meta Quest headsets, PSVR, and PC VR.

Red Matter 2

Seeing a trailer for Red Matter 2 was quite a surprise. The game is a story-driven VR space adventure with many puzzle-solving and combat mechanics. The game will be coming to the Meta Quest 2 later this summer. There’s no word of when it will be released on other platforms.

Espire 2

Espire 2 is a VR first-person shooter game with lots of stealth mechanics. The game features two campaigns: solo and co-op. The co-op campaign bridges the gap between the first game and the sequel, while the solo campaign will pick up after the first game. The game will be coming to the Meta Quest 2 this November.

Moss: Book 2

Moss: Book 2 is a sequel to one of the favorite indie VR games. The game was released to PSVR just a few weeks ago, and it is now also coming to the Meta Quest 2 this summer. Strap in for the second chapter of this VR adventure game.

RUINSMAGUS

RUINSMAGUS is an upcoming VR action RPG that started as a Kickstarter project. The game features an immersive fantasy world with quests, magic, and many characters to interact with. It will be coming to the Meta Quest 2 and SteamVR later this year.

Cities: VR

Cities: VR is a VR spin-off to Cities Skylines, where you can build and manage your city. Thanks to VR, players will also be able to roam around the city roads. The game will be coming to the Meta Quest 2 on April 28th for $29.99.

Meta Quest Games

The Meta Quest 2 is a fantastic piece of VR hardware that has helped push the VR industry forward. However, it still needs new VR games and experiences to pull in more and more people. Meta has committed many resources to build the metaverse, but only time will tell if they can deliver that promise.