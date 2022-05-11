Sony’s fifth-gen console, the PlayStation 5, is now in its second year. And it looks like it’s going to be an exciting one given the lineup of top-notch games released on PS5 and PS4 in 2022.

From the continuation of Aloy’s journey in the Horizon sequel to the final chapter in the saga of God Of War’s Kratos, there are several highly anticipated titles fans can look forward to.

The titles range from brand-new IPs to sequels of established franchises. Moreover, some of them have been making for several years and thus have long-time followers excited for their launch.

Image: PlayStation YouTube channel

Impressively, there are quite a few PlayStation exclusives among the biggest games hitting the store shelves this year. This way, the PS community can rest assured that it will be treated with the best gaming experiences.

Biggest PS5/PS4 Games Coming In 2022

Below, you can take a look at the hottest PS5, and PS4 games either confirmed or expected to arrive in 2022. The order of the list is in accordance with their release dates.

Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection (PS5)

The trouble-inviting trio of Nate, Sully, and Chloe are back — although not together this time — in this remastered combo of “Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End” and “Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.” As Nathan Drake in Uncharted 4, you ransack exotic locations with Sully, searching for Captain Avery’s elusive treasure. Whereas in Lost Legacy, you join Chloe Frazer on her adventure in India to discover the legendary Tusk Of Ganesh.

Release Date: January 28

Sifu (PS5, PS4)

This beat ’em up game follows the story of a kung fu combatant and his quest for vengeance. The protagonist is on a mission to avenge his family’s murder by a clan of deadly assassins. Evening the odds, he owns a powerful but limited-use talisman that revives him from injuries in exchange for his life’s years – each time the player uses this ability, he instantly ages some more.

Release Date: February 8

Horizon Forbidden West (PS5, PS4)

Aloy, the protagonist from the smash-hit Horizon Zero Dawn, is back to face a new challenge. This time around, she ventures out into The Forbidden West to unearth the source of a lethal plague spreading across the land. Throughout this expedition, you’ll encounter various factions as well as wild metal beasts lurking in the most unexpected places. The dystopian setting features a variety of regions, ranging from snow-capped peaks to sunny beaches.

Release Date: February 18

Elden Ring (PS5, PS4)

Possibly one of the most-awaited games in years, Elden Ring is a promise that has been in the making since 2017. It takes the player to a mythical realm, Lands Between, a land rife with the unknown. You take on the role of a custom character coming out of exile after the Elden Ring shattered into pieces that are now known as the Great Runes. Your goal is to find all these pieces, re-assemble the Elden Ring, and become the Elden Lord. One of its big draws is that the story is co-written by George R. R. Martin of Game Of Thrones fame.

Release Date: February 25

Gran Turismo 7 (PS5, PS4)

Gran Turismo 7 is another captivating entry in the famous racing simulation series. It marks a return to the original template after the developers switched things up in the previous title. Thanks to the wide range of vehicles, you can choose your ride among Ford, Fiat, Porsche, Chevrolet, etc. Additionally, the game features an impressive variety of race tracks, including Fuji International Speedway, Daytona International Speedway, and Circuit de la Sarthe.

Release Date: March 4

Ghostwire: Tokyo (PS5)

People in the city of Tokyo have vanished into thin air, and mystical spirits are reigning supreme. As the chosen one, Akito, you use martial arts and magic to defeat ghosts and unravel the truth about the supernatural events occurring in the city. The magical powers at your disposal consist of paranormal and psychic abilities.

Release Date: March 25

Forspoken (PS5)

Frey Holland’s ordinary life changes when she is zapped out of her world and thrown into the fantastical lands of Athia. Trapped in the region of the terrifying despots called Tantas, she must use her newfound magical powers to overcome obstacles and find a way home. A crucial part of her abilities is gliding through the diverse and challenging terrain of Athia.

Release Date: October 11 (delayed from May 24)

Saints Row (PS5, PS4)

Saints Row, a fan-favorite series, will get a reboot this year with this namesake game. The action-heavy franchise will retain its quirky style as you take on the gangs in a new fictional city, Santo Ileso. The main character, “The Boss,” groups three other gang misfits to start a new faction and take over the town. The game’s setting spans over nine distinct districts, including urban and rural landscapes.

Release Date: August 23

God Of War: Ragnarok (PS5, PS4)

Picking up from 2018’s award-winning God Of War, Ragnarok is the final outing of Kratos and Atreus. The game picks up three years after the previous game’s events and depicts a rebellious teenage Atreus scrambling to find his place in the world. Along with his father, Kratos (the player character), he journeys across the nine worlds to find answers and faces Norse gods, including Thor and Freya. Meanwhile, an apocalyptic event, Ragnarok, rages through the godly realms.

Release Date: No specific date has been revealed yet

Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora (PS5)

As obvious, it is the first-ever video game adaptation of the wildly successful sci-fi movie, Avatar. You assume the role of Na’vi, who is on a trip to the obscure region of the Western Frontier. As you discover more about this hidden part of Pandora, you’ll encounter formidable flora and fauna and a threat in the form of RDA.

Release Date: No specific date has been revealed yet

Gotham Knights (PS5, PS4)

Besides the recently delayed game, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, Gotham Knights is another title set in the DC Universe. It shows a Gotham City post the fall of its greatest protector, the Batman. You have four playable characters, Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, and Red Hood, uniting to save the day for the now vulnerable Gotham. The story features Batman’s sidekicks restoring justice in Gotham, while investigating the Dark Knight’s demise.

Although the game was originally being developed for last-gen consoles as well, WB Games Montreal announced on May 10 that they are ditching its PS4 and Xbox One ports.

Release Date: October 25

Hogwarts Legacy (PS5, PS4)

Arguably, the most-awaited game for the Potterheads, Hogwarts Legacy lets you live the life of a wizard or a witch and hone your wizardry skills. This game is set in the late 1800s and depicts Hogwarts and other locations in the Wizarding World universe. As a student at Hogwarts, you get to pick your house, learn magic spells, prepare potions, etc. You can also find and tame incredible beasts during your time in the sprawling magical world.

Release Date: December

It’s important to note that, besides the most popular games mentioned in this list, many more are arriving for PS5 and PS4 consoles in 2022. Some notable mentions are Stray, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, and A Plague Tale: Requiem.

This goes to show the huge catalog of exhilarating titles that PlayStation gamers will be able to choose from this year. Check out our list of the most-awaited PC games arriving shortly here.

FAQs