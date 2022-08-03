“Darlings” Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

Alia Bhatt has been on a roll with her movies in recent times. Her previous project, Gangubai Kathiawadi, was a blockbuster. The film received nothing but praise from fans around the country. Now, the actress is all set to hit the ground running with Darlings.

The 2022 film is rumored to be a dark comedy featuring Bhatt alongside Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah. The plot of the movie revolves around two women and their struggles of finding love during difficult times. Moreover, the film has opted for a direct OTT release.

On that note, let’s shed some light on the release details of the movie. In addition to that, we will also talk about whether you can watch the title for free or not.

Image credit: Netflix

The much-anticipated movie will be releasing online on August 05, 2022. Since the title will be released under the banner of Netflix, you can watch it online on the streaming giant as well. You can find the movie in Netflix’s library at 12:30 PM IST. But it might surprise fans with an early release time at 12:00 AM IST.

Can I watch ‘Darlings’ for free on Netflix?

Unfortunately, the answer to that question is no. But on the bright side, if you are using any of the below-mentioned telecom plans, you already have a free subscription to Netflix collecting dust.

Jio Postpaid Plans starting at Rs. 399 Vi Redx plan at Rs 1099 per month. Free year-long subscription with Verizon Fios T-Mobile will give basic and standard subscriptions at $8.99 and $13.99.

This is it for this article. What are your expectations from Alia Bhatt and co. in Darlings? Let us know your views in the comments section below.