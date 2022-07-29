What’s Coming To Netflix First Week In August 2022: Aug 1 – Aug 7?

July was quite a month for Netflix with “Stranger Things,” which really makes us wonder what it has planned for August 2022. Although we saw some decent releases like “Uncoupled” and “Purple Hearts” last week, Netflix will have to release some exciting content in August 2022 to match up to July’s opening week.
Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial
So let’s see all that’s coming in the first week of August 2022. This list will cover all releases coming to the platform from August 1, 2022, to August 7, 2022. But before that, let’s check out some highlights of this week first.
Darlings (Friday)
“Darlings” is an exciting new film on Netflix starring Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah. They both play a mother daughter duo plotting revenge against the daughter’s horrible husband. Their bold yet clumsy revenge tale is sure to be a great watch.
The Sandman (Friday)
“The Sandman” is another extremely anticipated tv series based on a popular DC comic by Neil Gaiman. We follow the titular character, “Dream,” a cosmic entity controlling all dreams. But he is captured and kept prisoner for a century. Now, after finally being released, he must journey across different worlds and timelines to fix the chaos caused by his absence.
Everything heading to Netflix on the August 1st week
August 1 (Monday)
- 28 Days
- 8 Mile
- Above the Rim
- The Age of Adaline
- Battle: Los Angeles
- Bridget Jones’s Baby
- Bridget Jones’s Diar
- Constantine
- Dinner for Schmucks
- Eyes Wide Shut
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- Footloose (2011)
- Hardcore Henry
- Legends of the Fall
- Love & Basketball
- Made of Honor
- Men in Black
- Men in Black II
- Men in Black 3
- Miss Congeniality
- Monster-in-Law
- No Strings Attached
- Pawn Stars: Season 13
- Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 2: Tiny Taste Adventure
- She’s Funny That Way
- Space Jam (1996)
- Spider-Man
- Spider-Man 2
- Spider-Man 3
- Top Gear: Season 29-30
- The Town
- Woman in Gold
- Big Tree City – NETFLIX FAMILY
August 2 (Tuesday)
- Flight
- Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
August 3 (Wednesday)
- Buba – NETFLIX FILM
- Clusterf**k: Woodstock ’99 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Don’t Blame Karma! – NETFLIX FILM
- Good Morning, Verônica: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
August 4 (Thursday)
- Lady Tamara – NETFLIX SERIES
- KAKEGURUI TWIN – NETFLIX ANIME
- Super Giant Robot Brothers – NETFLIX FAMILY
- Wedding Season – NETFLIX FILM
August 5 (Friday)
- Carter – NETFLIX FILM
- Darlings – NETFLIX FILM
- The Informer
- Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie – NETFLIX FILM
- The Sandman – NETFLIX SERIES
- Skyfall
August 6 (Saturday)
- Reclaim – NETFLIX FILM
August 7 (Sunday)
- Riverdale – Season 6
And that’s all we have for today. We hope you now have a better understanding of what to expect from Netflix in week one of August 2022. We will be back about the new titles heading to Hulu and other streaming platforms weekly. So while you’re here, check out what came to platform last week.