What’s Coming To Netflix First Week In August 2022: Aug 1 – Aug 7?

July was quite a month for Netflix with “Stranger Things,” which really makes us wonder what it has planned for August 2022. Although we saw some decent releases like “Uncoupled” and “Purple Hearts” last week, Netflix will have to release some exciting content in August 2022 to match up to July’s opening week.

So let’s see all that’s coming in the first week of August 2022. This list will cover all releases coming to the platform from August 1, 2022, to August 7, 2022. But before that, let’s check out some highlights of this week first.

Darlings (Friday)

“Darlings” is an exciting new film on Netflix starring Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah. They both play a mother daughter duo plotting revenge against the daughter’s horrible husband. Their bold yet clumsy revenge tale is sure to be a great watch.

The Sandman (Friday)

“The Sandman” is another extremely anticipated tv series based on a popular DC comic by Neil Gaiman. We follow the titular character, “Dream,” a cosmic entity controlling all dreams. But he is captured and kept prisoner for a century. Now, after finally being released, he must journey across different worlds and timelines to fix the chaos caused by his absence.

Everything heading to Netflix on the August 1st week

August 1 (Monday)

28 Days

8 Mile

Above the Rim

The Age of Adaline

Battle: Los Angeles

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Bridget Jones’s Diar

Constantine

Dinner for Schmucks

Eyes Wide Shut

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Footloose (2011)

Hardcore Henry

Legends of the Fall

Love & Basketball

Made of Honor

Men in Black

Men in Black II

Men in Black 3

Miss Congeniality

Monster-in-Law

No Strings Attached

Pawn Stars: Season 13

Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 2: Tiny Taste Adventure

She’s Funny That Way

Space Jam (1996)

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Top Gear: Season 29-30

The Town

Woman in Gold

Big Tree City – NETFLIX FAMILY

August 2 (Tuesday)

Flight

Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

August 3 (Wednesday)

Buba – NETFLIX FILM

Clusterf**k: Woodstock ’99 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Don’t Blame Karma! – NETFLIX FILM

Good Morning, Verônica: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

August 4 (Thursday)

Lady Tamara – NETFLIX SERIES

KAKEGURUI TWIN – NETFLIX ANIME

Super Giant Robot Brothers – NETFLIX FAMILY

Wedding Season – NETFLIX FILM

August 5 (Friday)

Carter – NETFLIX FILM

Darlings – NETFLIX FILM

The Informer

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie – NETFLIX FILM

The Sandman – NETFLIX SERIES

Skyfall

August 6 (Saturday)

Reclaim – NETFLIX FILM

August 7 (Sunday)

Riverdale – Season 6

Riverdale – Season 6

And that's all we have for today. We hope you now have a better understanding of what to expect from Netflix in week one of August 2022.