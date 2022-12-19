Musk’s Latest Twitter Poll – Should I Step Down As Head Of Twitter?

Elon Musk has always been super vocal about his thoughts on Twitter. But with his recent shiny purchase of one of the major social media platforms, he doesn’t shy away from any thought that comes to mind. After the acquisition came a slurry of not-well-thought changes, including the pay to get a blue-tick checkmark.

His most recent Twitter activity was banning anyone from sharing his or anyone else’s personal information on Twitter. After that, he banned Jack Sweeney, the creator of the @ElonJet and other such accounts. He even conducted a poll asking when he should unsuspend those accounts. His most recent poll seeks to learn from Twitter users whether he should remain at the top of the management chain or not.

What does Elon Musk’s latest poll say?

The latest poll’s caption reads, “Should I step down as head of Twitter?” That was followed by another sentence that said Musk would abide by the poll’s decision. To most users, it may sound like a simple poll, like Musk always does. But if you look closely at the incidents since Musk took over, suddenly, it seems like a “decent” idea.

As of writing this post, the poll votes showcase a positive trend for Elon Musk to step down as Twitter’s CEO. The poll has 12,713,463 v, within 56.4 percent of users voting “yes.” But there are still five hours left for the poll to end, and it could shift to ties or even in favor of Musk.

Image: Pexels / Brett Jordan

Musk fans didn’t take the poll in a positive way. Mr. Beast, the popular video, shared his opinions and a screenshot of Twitter changing its link-sharing policy and blocking links to other social networking sites. It appears as if firm believers of Musk are now also realizing how his brash decisions can cause an uproar in their social lives.

If you’re going to keep doing stuff like this, yes. 🤮 pic.twitter.com/cZ76VRxROo — MrBeast (@MrBeast) December 19, 2022

The only great thing about social media is that people can share links to other content they find relevant or useful. Musk recently blocked all links to Mastodon and even other social networks that have joined that list. What do you think about Musk’s new poll? Make sure you register your vote in this poll.