Twitter Won’t Let You Tweet Mastodon Links Now, And Here’s Why

Twitter users have been scrambling for alternatives ever since Elon Musk took over the already controversial platform. Mastodon proved to be one such alternative, and now Twitter is blocking users from tweeting Mastodon links, calling these links potentially harmful. This is nothing new for Twitter to block users from posting potentially harmful links, but this time, Twitter isn’t even allowing users to post the home URL of Mastodon Social.

Just yesterday, Twitter suspended Mastodon’s Twitter handle after it sent out a Mastodon link to ElonJet, the bot that tracks Elon Musk’s jet. Twitter also suspended ElonJet’s account, and Musk sued the bot for compromising his privacy. Some journalists were also caught in the crossfire as Twitter started suspending multiple journalists’ accounts for tweeting links to ElonJet.

You can no longer post a link to Mastodon on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/GoQrdRRanf — Oliver Alexander (@OAlexanderDK) December 16, 2022

Mastodon social is one of the most notable Twitter alternatives. As per reports, it has gained over half a million new users ever since Musk completed his Twitter acquisition. While one may think that Twitter is blocking the platform’s links for stealing its users, that’s probably not the case. Mastodon’s official Twitter handle posted a link to ElonJet last evening. That account, along with other journalists who posted about Elon Musk’s jet tracker, has been blocked.

Twitter recently updated its private information and media policy. The first line of the policy states, “You may not publish or post other people’s private information without their express authorization and permission.” ElonJet was in clear violation of this policy, resulting in the platform suspending its account.

Not only that, Twitter has not only suspended Mastodon's account but is also actively blocking all links to its servers. While the removal of certain links could be justified, blocking every link leads to a viable Twitter alternative seems like overkill.