Dungeons & Dragons Movie Gets A Comic Prequel; First Look Revealed

Dungeons & Dragons is a fantasy role-playing game that has enjoyed a devoted following since its debut in the mid-1970s. It has a long history, having faced criticism in the 1980s for making satanic claims with no evidence. Despite this, the game withstood the test of time. New campaigns and players keep appearing every year. And it also gained more mainstream appeal with the hit series Stranger Things.

Now, Dungeons & Dragons is appearing on the big screen for the first time in decades. Game Night directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley are set to release Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. The new film will star Chris Pine(Star Trek), as well as Justice Smith(Detective Pikachu) and Sophia Lillis(It).

The plot revolves around a group of criminals who spark a deadly war by stealing the wrong relic. It is now up to them to put things right and prevent an evil entity from taking over the land. According to the trailer, the film will release on March 3, 2023. But audiences will be able to get to know the ragtag group a month before they reach the big screen.

Dungeons & Dragons gets a comic prequel

The honor is all ours.@DnDMovie: Honor Among Thieves arrives March 2023. pic.twitter.com/wd1Xu2KG1O — Dungeons & Dragons (@Wizards_DnD) July 21, 2022

IDW Publishing has announced The Feast of the Moon, a brand-new prequel comic to Honor Among Thieves. The comic is being helmed by an all-star creative team, with writer Jeremy Lambert from Buffy the Vampire Slayer teaming up with Ellen Boener to construct the plot. Last Flight Out’s Eduardo Ferigato and Marvel alum Guillermo Sanna, best known for his work on Luke Cage, will be bringing their words to life.

The plot will follow Chris Pine’s character Edgin and his band of criminals as they hide out in a village after a heist goes wrong. There, they find themselves involved in a bitter fight between the town’s residents and a Bandit King who has plundered the town’s resources for years under threat of violence and disaster. Take a look at the prequel cover here!

What’s most interesting about this prequel comic is that it was created with love by Dungeons & Dragons fans. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – The Feast of the Moon will be available at local comic shops and bookstores in February.

The book will be available on softcover and will have 96 pages of epic fantasy adventure that will undoubtedly get fans excited for the Spielberg-esque film, which will be released the following month. Chris Pine’s new adventure in the Dungeons & Dragons universe is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of 2023. So IDW Publishing’s prequel comic will serve as an excellent introduction to a new band of heroes.