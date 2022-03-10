“The Adam Project” Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

Love a time-traveling film? How about mixing the element of saving the world with it? If this intrigues you, then we have a piece of good news for you. Ryan Reynolds’ new movie “The Adam Project” fits the aforementioned description perfectly.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

We will talk more about the plot of the film later. First, let’s focus on the release date of the 2022 movie. It has been confirmed for a while that it will arrive online on March 11, 2022. Similar to most big-name titles, it will be released at 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)/1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

The action comedy film is reportedly expected to have a runtime of 1 hour and 46 mins. Knowing how much fans love Ryan Reynolds, even this runtime will feel short. Regarding Reynolds’ project, you can check out our guide on “Free Guy.”

With that out of the way, let’s shift our focus to watching The Adam Project online in the next section of the streaming guide.

Where to watch ‘The Adam Project’ online?

Image credit: Netflix

The movie is all set to be released online on Netflix on the date mentioned above. After all, a star-studded cast deserves an equally amazing platform to showcase their talent. To watch the movie on Netflix, all you have to do is head over to this page.

Meanwhile, you might find our detailed guide on the best websites to watch comedy movies. Don’t worry; all the options on our list are free to use and completely legal.

What to expect from ‘The Adam Project’?

The movie features the star duo of Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo. Obviously, expectations are high from the movie. On that note, here is the official synopsis of the film:

“A time-traveling pilot teams up with his younger self and his late father to come to terms with his past while saving the future.”

This concludes with our guide on the new Ryan Reynolds movie. What are your expectations from it? Let us know your views in the comments section below.