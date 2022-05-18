“Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” Release Date: Will It Be On Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, or Zee5?

Over the years, the Bollywood industry has produced some timeless gems. Akshay Kumar’s 2007 movie ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ is one of them. The film is a comedic masterpiece with a pinch of horror and a recurring nightmare for us, the late 90s kids. Now, Kartik Aaryan will try to recreate that magic with the sequel titled “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”.

Aaryan’s version of the movie is set to arrive on May 20, 2022. Thanks to the COVID-19 situation being somewhat under control, it will be released directly in theaters. You can book the tickets for the film right now and enjoy the movie in your nearest theaters.

However, there must be many people wondering about the movie’s OTT release date. If you are one of them, you have come to the right place. Let’s find out when and where ‘Bhulaiyaa 2’ hits the OTT scene.

Will ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ be released on Disney+ Hotstar?

Image credit: T-Series

As of now, the streaming service has shifted its focus towards international releases. There aren’t many good Bollywood titles coming to it, and neither will Kartik Aaryan’s new project.

Will ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ be released on Zee5?

In recent months, Zee5 has certainly climbed the pecking order to bag new titles. Unfortunately, Bhool Bhylaiyaa’s sequel won’t come to Zee5. Instead, you can try watching Jhund or The Kashmir Files on the platform.

Will ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ be released on Netflix?

Netflix is going through a rough patch as of now. It can use as many good titles as possible to reclaim its throne as the best streaming platform. We hope to do so by releasing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 soon. It’s already been confirmed that the flick will come to Netflix.

However, there is still no confirmed release date announced by Netflix. But we can make a calculated guess and expect the movie to hit the deck sometime during July 2022.

That’s it for this article. Will you watch the movie in theaters? Or wait for it to come to Netflix? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.