Samsung To Launch XCover6 Pro On July 13, Says Report

Samsung is going to unveil a couple of new rugged products next month. The long-rumored Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro is also expected to be released in July. According to a report from Sam mobile, the company has confirmed this via an email.

Samsung confirmed to its partners that an online event is to be held for the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro and Galaxy tab 4. The event is going to be held on July 13th and the company will finally be launching this new rugged line of products that we have been hearing about for weeks now.



Image Credit: Samsung

Firstly, the Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro was fully revealed in renders and even listed on Google’s AR core-supported devices with its specs. The built quality of the 5G device will be solid and rugged. The design is quite unique and has a vehicle stripe pattern on the back.

Samsung makes an exception for its rugged devices as they’re shipped with removable batteries. You will be able to swap the battery for a new one on the Samsung XCover 6 Pro. This feature makes a lot of sense as it is meant to be used on project sites and industrial environments.

Along with the specified toughness, the Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro will come with the Snapdragon 778G, 6 GB RAM, and a rear dual-camera set up with a 25MP wide-angle and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The device has a tall AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 *2408 pixels.

According to the report, the company will also launch the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro on the 13th of July. It’s a rugged tablet that’s also meant for users in harsher environments. However, along with the swappable battery, it’s going to have plenty of protection against bumps and drops. The device will come with an S Pen, a tool mainly used by a niche demographic.

Lastly, we’ll get to know every detail about the Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro and the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro in the company’s invite-only event. Are you excited about Samsung’s rugged line of devices? Does the galaxy XCover6 pro appeal to you? Comment down below.