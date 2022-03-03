Facebook Twitter Instagram
FOSSBYTES TECH SIMPLIFIED LOGO

“Jhund” Release Date: Will It Be On Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Or Zee5?

The incredible life story of retired sports teacher Vijay Barse.

Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on facebook
Share
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Jhund release date and where to watch it online
Image credit: T-Series

Amitabh Bachchan’s starrer “Jhund” was initially expected to be released in 2019. However, the movie’s release date has been postponed multiple times due to the ongoing pandemic. Well, fast forward to 2022, and the film is officially gearing up for a release this week.

To be precise, Big B’s new movie will be released on March 04, 2022. Initially, the sports drama will be released exclusively in theaters. However, knowing the release trends these days, it should come to OTT platforms as well.

That begs the question, where will Jhund be released? After all, there are many contenders to bag the rights of new titles nowadays. Let’s find where the legendary actor’s new project will be released post-theatrical release.

Will ‘Jhund’ be released on Netflix?

Jhund release date and where to watch it online
Image credit: T-Series

Netflix might be the biggest streaming service, but the platform didn’t manage to get the rights to the 2022 sports drama. But no need to get disheartened as you can still watch “The Fame Game” on Netflix.

Will ‘Jhund’ be released on Amazon Prime Video?

Prime Video has an amazing library of Bollywood movies and TV shows. However, you won’t be able to watch Big B’s new film on Prime Video.

Will ‘Jhund’ be released on Zee5?

Zee5 is a rather new entry in the list of top-notch OTT platforms. But it is slowly catching up to others by bagging rights to amazing movies like Jhund. It was confirmed back in February 2022 that the movie would come to Zee5.

Although there is no exact release date available, we can make a calculated guess. Watching the recent trends of movies coming to streaming platforms post-theatrical release, you can expect it to release around 45-60 days.

That’s it for this article. Will you wait for Jhund’s OTT release or watch it in theaters? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Aikansh Chaudhary

Aikansh Chaudhary

A die-hard sports fan who also loves to binge-watch anime, movies, or TV shows when possible.

Trending Stories


More From Fossbytes

Latest On Fossbytes

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Learn Something New Today

Academy

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2021

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Learn Something New Today

Academy

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2021