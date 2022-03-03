“Jhund” Release Date: Will It Be On Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Or Zee5?

Amitabh Bachchan’s starrer “Jhund” was initially expected to be released in 2019. However, the movie’s release date has been postponed multiple times due to the ongoing pandemic. Well, fast forward to 2022, and the film is officially gearing up for a release this week.

To be precise, Big B’s new movie will be released on March 04, 2022. Initially, the sports drama will be released exclusively in theaters. However, knowing the release trends these days, it should come to OTT platforms as well.

That begs the question, where will Jhund be released? After all, there are many contenders to bag the rights of new titles nowadays. Let’s find where the legendary actor’s new project will be released post-theatrical release.

Will ‘Jhund’ be released on Netflix?

Image credit: T-Series

Netflix might be the biggest streaming service, but the platform didn’t manage to get the rights to the 2022 sports drama. But no need to get disheartened as you can still watch “The Fame Game” on Netflix.

Will ‘Jhund’ be released on Amazon Prime Video?

Prime Video has an amazing library of Bollywood movies and TV shows. However, you won’t be able to watch Big B’s new film on Prime Video.

Will ‘Jhund’ be released on Zee5?

Zee5 is a rather new entry in the list of top-notch OTT platforms. But it is slowly catching up to others by bagging rights to amazing movies like Jhund. It was confirmed back in February 2022 that the movie would come to Zee5.

Although there is no exact release date available, we can make a calculated guess. Watching the recent trends of movies coming to streaming platforms post-theatrical release, you can expect it to release around 45-60 days.

That’s it for this article. Will you wait for Jhund’s OTT release or watch it in theaters? Let us know your views in the comments section below.