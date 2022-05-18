“One Piece” Chapter 1050 Delayed | New Release Date & Time Explained

‘One Piece’ fans ought to be disappointed with the news of the next chapter getting delayed. However, this article will reveal all the information we know about ‘One Piece’ chapter 1050’s new release schedule.

While the last few chapters have been building the hype for the fight between Luffy and Kaido, we also got to see some action between the two characters. On the other hand, the fighting between Luffy and Kaido seems to be coming to an end with the upcoming chapters of ‘One Piece.’

Meanwhile, if you doubt that Luffy would be able to defeat Kaido this time, keep in mind that the previous losses helped him gain the strength he boasts today; more importantly, Luffy’s Gear 5 form. In addition, we’ve already seen what Luffy’s Gear 5 form can do, and boy, are we excited to see how the fight ends or to say who comes out as the ultimate winner, Luffy or kaido?

While ‘One Piece’ chapter 1050 was originally released on May 22nd, 2022. However, due to Eiichiro Oda’s usual break, fans will have to wait a whole week for the new chapter to arrive. Meanwhile, for the concerned fans, the break is among the usual creative breaks taken by Eiichiro Oda, and the mangaka is in good health. That being said, ‘One Piece’ Chapter 1050 will now be released on Sunday, May 29th, 2022.

Traditionally, fans will be able to read chapter 1050 of ‘One Piece’ on Viz and Manga Plus when it releases online. As for the release timings, the new chapter will follow the exact release timings it has been following.

Pacific Time: 8 AM PDT

Central Time: 10 AM CST

Eastern Time: 11 AM EST

British Time: 4 PM BST

European Time: 5 PM CET

India Time: 8:30 PM IST

As for the what to expect section of the article, since there have been no leaks about ‘One Piece’ chapter 1050, the leaks start appearing 4-5 days before the release of a new chapter. With that in mind, make sure to come back to the post around the same time. We’ll update the article with what to expect from the One Piece chapter 1050 section, which will include spoilers. Let’s wait for any new information to arrive in the upcoming chapter of ‘One Piece.’