More Senior Employees Exits Twitter, Amidst Musk Buyout Anticipation

Twitter has been the talk of the town for the past few days. The reason was the announcement made by Elon musk expressing his intention to buy out the social media giant, Twitter.

A lot has happened since this announcement. Twitter accepted Elon Musk’s offer of $54.20 on April 25, valuing the company at $44 Billion.

As reported by Bloomberg in this process, three senior employees are exiting the company. Prior to this, the company’s head of product, Kavyon Beykpour, has also left the company.

Kavyon stated that he was asked to leave the company by CEO Parag Aggarwal. He stated, “CEO Parag Agrawal, “asked me to leave after letting me know that he wants to take the team in a different direction.”

Three senior employees, Ilya Brown, product management vice president; Max Schmeiser, head of data science; and Katrina Lane, vice president of Twitter service, are now ready to depart the company.

What does Twitter have to say?

A Twitter spokesperson has stated that the 3 senior employees are leaving the company for better opportunities. Twitter also said that the hiring process is paused as of now in order to minimize the non-labor cost.

The CEO, Parag Aggarwal, stated that the leader wants to make necessary changes in the company to improve the overall efficiency. It was expected that the company would go under management and structural changes since Musk bought the company.

A few days ago, Twitter’s revenue and product lead, Bruce Falck, was also fired from the company. Prior to this, Bruce tweeted, “I dedicate this Tweet to those engineers and thank you all for the opportunity to serve alongside you. It’s been awesome. There is a lot more to do, so get back to work. I can’t wait to see what you build”.

Now, what do think about this Twitter deal? Do you think Musk can implement the necessary changes that will promote free speech on the platform?