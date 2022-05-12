“The Kashmir Files” OTT Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

Some movies touch the hearts of fans that no other can do. Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ is undoubtedly one such movie. The 2022 film was based on actual events that shocked the world to its core. Yes, we are talking about the Kashmiri Pandit community genocide and how it changed their lives.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

After a handsome run at the box office, the movie is finally ready to debut on the OTT scene. As suspected earlier, it took the film around 60 days to get to a streaming service. To be precise, you can start watching the Anupam Kher film online from May 13, 2022. It is expected to be available at 12:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

With that being said, let’s talk about where to watch The Kashmir Files online. But before that, feel free to check out our streaming guide for Vijay’s ‘Beast’ movie. Now, let’s begin.

Where to watch ‘The Kashmir Files’ online?

Image credit: Zee Studios

Based on actual events, the movie will be available online on Zee5. Yes, a massive movie like this is not coming to the likes of Netflix or Amazon Prime Video. Considering how successful the movie was in theaters, Zee5 has hit the jackpot with this.

To watch it on the streaming service, all you have to do is head over to this page on Zee5.

Is ‘The Kashmir Files’ good?

Definitely! The movie is the definition of good in Bollywood. Apart from the amazing plot, which is based on true events, each actor has done justice to their role. Moreover, the movie has a great rating of 8.3/10 on IMDb.

All things considered, it is a must-watch movie, and you shouldn’t miss it for the world. Until it is released online, feel free to share your expectations from it in the comments section below.