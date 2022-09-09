iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via Satellite Feature Could Use Starlink To Work

The new Emergency SOS via satellite feature in the iPhone 14 looks quite appealing. The new feature connects you to the nearest satellite and provides an SOS signal to it. Now, SpaceX’s Starlink is in talks with Apple to provide compatibility to the Emergency SOS feature in the new iPhone 14 lineup.

Elon Musk himself mentioned this in a tweet, saying that the Starlink team has had some interesting conversations with Apple. According to him, “closing link from space to phone will work best if phone software and hardware adapt to space-based signals vs Starlink purely emulating cell tower.”

Elon tweets about the new emergency SOS feature via satellite in the iPhone 14

Image: Evanpost

The Emergency SOS feature will be revolutionary for hikers and mountaineers that do not get cell service everywhere. Hikers no longer have to worry about getting lost in a place without cell service. We’ve covered in-depth what is Emergency SOS via satellite and where it will be available around the world.

Although Apple is currently working with Globalstar to implement this feature, Elon Musk’s tweet suggests that apple could strike a deal with Starlink. More importantly, Starlink has already launched a number of satellites in orbit, creating a large network

Starlink satellites recently acquired FCC clearance for use in airplanes, trucks, and boats. The deal could benefit Apple in the long run, as Starlink for mobile is also coming next year.

We’ve had some promising conversations with Apple about Starlink connectivity. iPhone team is obv super smart.



For sure, closing link from space to phone will work best if phone software & hardware adapt to space-based signals vs Starlink purely emulating cell tower. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 8, 2022

Firstly, The emergency SOS feature is exclusive to the iPhone 14 lineup and won’t be coming to the previous models. It will launch in the United States and Canada in the month of November. And the company has said that the service will be free for the first 2 years.

Apple has also made claims of spending $450 million on expanding its satellite infrastructure. A majority of that funding will go to Globalstar. However, Elon Musk has entered the scene as his team has had an in-depth conversation with Apple.

Although he mentioned no specifics, there are indications of future business between the two companies. What are your thoughts on the new Emergency SOS feature by Apple? Do you think Starlink will provide compatibility with Apple? Comment down below.