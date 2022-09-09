Brahmastra OTT Release Date: Will It Be Released On Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Or Prime Video?

This is a dark time for the Bollywood industry in general. Since theaters re-opened, it appears that fans have lost all interest in current movies made by the industry. Keeping that in mind, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra is taking a very different approach.

To avoid the risk of getting boycotted by fans, the film will focus on Hindu Mythology, of course, with a different touch. The biggest selling point of the movie is its phenomenal VFX. Contrary to Bollywood’s previous attempts at creating a visually pleasing film, Brahmastra might pull this off.

Apart from that, the movie also offers a star-studded cast. With the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Alia Bhatt, and many others playing crucial roles. In fact, the film will also feature Bollywood’s Badshah Shahrukh Khan in a special appearance. Anyway, let’s talk about the movie’s release date next.

As expected, the movie has been released on the big screen on September 09, 2022. Fans will certainly hope more from it than Bollywood’s previous big release, Laal Singh Chaddha. It was simply a disaster, but can the Ranbir Kapoor film survive the boycott trend?

Image credit: Dharma Production

Nowadays, one thing is confirmed for almost every movie released in theaters. After some time, it’s bound to arrive on streaming platforms. Whether it chooses Netflix, Hotstar, or Prime Video that’s another question.

As for Brahmastra, you can expect the 2022 film to release on Disney+ Hotstar. The reason for it is due to the fact that the movie has been produced by Disney’s Fox Star Studios. Of course, Dharma Production has played a crucial role as well.

But looking at the insane VFX work in the film, you’ll understand that Disney has played a vital role in it. With that in mind, it’s obvious that the title will arrive on Hotstar in the future.

When Will Brahmastra come to Disney+ Hotstar?

It honestly depends on how well the film does at the box office. If it’s a huge success, its OTT release will be delayed. Otherwise, you can expect the movie to hit Hotstar’s library in October 2022.

That’s it for this article. What are your expectations from the film? Let us know your views in the comments section below.