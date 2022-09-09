Steelrising Gets Cracked For PC At Launch!

Steelrising is a soul-like game set during the French revolution. The game features a steampunk aesthetic with a different take on history. In this version of 18th century France, automatons exist to fight the people’s war. However, Steelrising has now been cracked by a pirate group known as FLT.

Pirate groups have also cracked many other popular games recently. These include popular titles such as Spider-Man Remastered, Far Cry 6, Dying Light 2, Diablo 2 Resurrected, F1 2022, Cuphead, Deathloop, etc. These games are also available on Steam if you want to check them out.

Steelrising Cracked

The game came out on PC on September 8, 2022. Like many other games, it didn’t have DRM protection. Due to that, FLT managed to crack Steelrising within a few hours of its release. If you want, you can check out the list of all Denuvo-protected games cracked by pirate groups.

Speaking of FLT, the group has previously cracked many other popular games. These games include AAA titles such as Destroy All Humans 2, Loopmancer, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Death Stranding, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and Shadow Warrior 3.

Repackers like Fitgirl are also looking to release their own repacked versions of the game. This repacked version of the cracked game might also unlock additional content and DLC for Steelrising.

About the game

Steelrising is made by the developers of Greedfall using their own Silk engine. The game looks very similar to another upcoming souls-like game, Lies of P.

Players take on the role of Aegis, a mysterious automaton masterpiece, as he fights his way through Louis XVI automaton army. They can also customize Aegis with a wide variety of weapons and skills to adapt to any playstyle.

We recommend checking out Steelrising on Steam or the Epic Game Store instead of pirating the cracked version of the game.

Disclaimer: Fossbytes does not support piracy and advises users not to break copyright laws. This article is only for educational purposes.