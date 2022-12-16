Avatar: The Way Of Water OTT Release Date & Time: Will It Arrive On Netflix, Prime Video, Or Disney Plus?

It’s been almost 13 years since our first adventurous landing in Pandora. However, the golden day is finally here as James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way Of Water has arrived on the big screens. Similar to the first part, the latest one garners positive reviews. Moreover, Avatar 2 is already breaking records as it sold the most tickets before its theatrical release.

Legendary filmmaker James Cameron has spent over 20 years building the mesmerizing world of Pandora. Furthermore, critics have praised the second part and called it “A Never-Ending Visual Spectacle.” Such incredible reviews make it impossible to wait for this film. Moreover, the highly-acclaimed masterpiece has a runtime of 3 hrs 7 mins and currently stands at an IMDb rating of 8.2.

While Avatar 2 is a theater must-watch film in 3-D, some of us like to catch these epic titles from the comfort of our favorite couch. However, you might have to wait a little longer to explore the world of Pandora. But for how long? and where to watch it online? Don’t worry; we’ll address all your questions and other concerns below.

Where to watch Avatar: The Way Of Water online?

Image Credit: 20th Century Studios

In an era of gut-wrenching competition, every other streaming platform wants this heart-throbbing masterpiece. Be it Netflix, Amazon Prime, Paramount+, or Hulu; all the entertainment giants are thriving hard for this blockbuster film. However, it seems like Disney Plus has won the battle this time. How? You ask. In 2017, Disney acquired the entire 20th Century Studios and all the projects attached to it.

So as a part of this deal, the media conglomerate also owns the Avatar franchise. Subsequently, Avatar 2 will soon arrive on their streaming platform, Disney+. However, we still do not know its release date and time. But like other films, it will stream online 180 days after its theatrical release. Simply put, it will be available on the Disney+ platform in February 2023 or March 2023 on the Disney+ platform. With that being said, let’s shed some light on the streaming platform for the first part of the next section of this article.

Is Avatar available for streaming online?

Image Credit: 20th Century Studios

The answer is yes! You can easily watch the epic film from 2009 on the Disney Plus platform. Although it is impossible to forget about this masterpiece, we recommend you watch it before the second part. So quickly head over to this page to enjoy it on the platform.

Speaking of Disney+, the platform has earned a lot of subscribers in a short time. The real secret behind its success is the intriguing titles available on the platform. Moreover, it is now coming up with more than eight shows in the Star Wars franchise.

What will Avatar: The Way Of Water be about?

James Cameron is all set to take us back to the land of Pandor and will introduce the Sully family. The new film will show Jake and Neytiri going to any lengths to protect their family. Moreover, the film boards an incredible cast, including Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, and many more.

That’s all we have for this guide. Have you already booked the tickets? What are your expectations from this gem? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.