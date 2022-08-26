Get Ready To Receive Starlink Internet On Mobile! Starlink V2 Launching Next Year

Starlink recently slashed its subscription plans in many countries. Although that change is yet to be seen in the U.S., it recently announced a project in partnership with T-mobile. Elon Musk made the announcement about how the Starlink V2 project would eliminate dead zones in mobile connectivity with the help of Starlink satellites.

Musk also highlighted the fact that the connectivity will be 2 to 4 Mbits per cell zone. So, it will only be good enough for calls and SMS. But due to low bandwidth, you can only use the basic features like calling and texting and not video calls.

What is Starlink V2?

Starlink V2 is a new lineup of satellites that will launch in 2023 and power T-Mobile and Musk’s idea to provide cellular coverage where dead zones exist. After SpaceX launches these satellites, they would be able to connect to mobile phones and help users make calls and texts.

The service is set to launch in the beta phase next year, which will soon begin after Starlink V2 satellites are up and running. Musk explained that some instant messaging apps could work on this network but they’d have to make modifications in their apps to recognize the connection.

Also, there would be a fair amount of delay in sending and receiving messages while using the satellite connection. So, don’t expect to video call your team. Instant messaging apps like WhatsApp and iMessage will have to work with T-Mobile to facilitate texting in dead zones.

Like Starlink, this service could be a lifesaver in extremely remote areas where the chances of installing a tower are slim to none. But dead zones can also exist on the outskirts of cities and towns and where there is a sparse population.

Image: Starlink

T-Mobile didn’t reveal any pricing details. There is no clarification on whether it would be a free service or incur additional cost on your phone plan. They plan to launch the service everywhere in the U.S., Hawaii, parts of Alaska, Puerto Rico, and territorial waters. Moreover, Musk clarified that you won’t have to buy new phones in order to access this service.