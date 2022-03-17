Netflix Will Now Charge You More For Sharing Password With Friends

Netflix is testing two new features that’ll let you securely share your Netflix account with people you don’t live with. The tests will be carried out in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru. People usually share their Netflix accounts outside their households, which requires them to share their account’s password.

So Netflix’s ‘Add an Extra Member’ feature will charge you a bit more, which will let you add extra members to your Netflix account. These members will have their own passwords, so your account is safe at all times. Then the members you add to your account can use the ‘Transfer Profile to a New Account’ feature.

Netflix talked about testing these new features in a press release. The company says people sharing Netflix accounts outside their households is “impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members.”

Safer Netflix is costlier Netflix

Netflix’s policy has always discouraged users from sharing their passwords with others. It says you’re only supposed to share your account with the people you live with. You can set different profiles to keep your viewing preferences and even lock your profile with a pin.

However, with the ‘Add an Extra Member’ feature, you should be able to add profiles from outside your household. The feature is being tested on basic, standard, and premium plans. The ‘Transfer Profile to a New Account’ feature then comes into play and lets others migrate to their new profiles without losing their viewing history, My List, and personalized recommendations.

You’ll have to shell out some more money to use the ‘Add an Extra Member’ feature. In the testing phase, the feature will cost 2,380 CLP in Chile, 2.99 USD in Costa Rica, and 7.9 PEN in Peru. The plan will eventually help Netflix make some more money and let you keep your account safe too.

People share Netflix with friends and acquaintances, not one family or household, but multiple families using the same account. In broad terms, this is borderline piracy, but not everyone is willing to pay fair and square with the rising prices.

Sharing passwords also has its problems. When you share your password, you practically depend on the other person not to forward it to someone else. However, the company didn’t care much about this problem so far.

Do you share your Netflix or other streaming services with your friends? Let us know what you think about Netflix raising the cost for multiple households shared in the comments.