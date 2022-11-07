Stranger Things VR Game Is Coming In 2023 [Play As Vecna]

Netflix has announced a new Stranger Things VR game where players can play as Vecna. The game came out on major VR platforms in Winter of 2023. Players will step into the shoes of Vecna, the nefarious villain of Stanger Things season 4.

The game will be made by Tender Claws, one of the most innovative VR game studios. They have previously made some groundbreaking VR titles, such as The Under Presents, The Tempest, and Virtual Virtual Reality. The studio has teamed up with the writers of Stranger Things to explore Henry Creel’s transformation into Vecna.

Stranger Things VR will let you play as Vecna

The description for the game is as follows, “Play as Vecna in this new Stranger Things adventure in VR. Become an explorer of unknown realities as you form the hive mind and tame the void. Invade minds and conjure nightmares in your quest to enact revenge on Eleven and Hawkins.”

The game was first revealed during the Stranger Things Day 2022 celebrations. The short teaser for the game features the iconic grandfather clock, demogorgons, and even a surprise appearance by Eleven. Netflix describes the Stranger Things VR game as a psychological horror/action title.

According to the official description, the game is coming to major VR platforms in Winter 2023. While the studio hasn’t confirmed what it means by ‘major VR platforms,’ it should be noted that the PSVR 2 is slated for a February 2023 release.

Meta has also started hinting at a Quest 3 release, likely during the Meta Connect 2023. Other than this, there is not a lot to share about the VR game at this moment, but Tender claws did share the following description:

“Stranger Things VR will allow fans to experience the world of Stranger Things from the never-before-seen perspective of Vecna as he explores unknown realities, forms the hive mind, and enacts his plan for revenge against Eleven and Hawkins. Players will invade the dreams and memories of fan favorite characters and harness telekinetic powers to battle humans and creatures alike, as Henry Creel’s transformation into Vecna and his influence on the events of prior seasons is revealed.” Tender Claws

There’s no telling if the game’s story is canon to the Stranger Things series or not. Fortunately, the series is no stranger to video games and VR (pun intended). Let us know your thoughts about the new Stranger Things VR game in the comment section below.