Facebook Twitter Instagram
FOSSBYTES TECH SIMPLIFIED LOGO

How To Install Microsoft Edge On Chromebook?

Tired of using Chrome on Chromebook? Here's how to install Edge.

Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on facebook
Share
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
install edge on chromebook
Image: Abubakar Mohammed

Google Chrome is not everyone’s cup of tea. If you’re looking for a good Chrome alternative on Chrome OS, you can try out Microsoft’s new Edge browser. No, we’re not talking about the mobile version of Edge but rather the desktop version, which you can install using Linux. In this article, let’s look at installing Microsoft Edge on Chromebook.

For starters, Microsoft’s latest Chromium-based Edge was released back in January 2020 and has since managed to gain a significant market share (9.65%), surpassing Mozilla Firefox (7.57%), according to Statcounter.

Install Microsoft Edge on Chromebook

To get started with the installation, you must enable Linux on your Chromebook. Here’s how you can enable and install Linux on your Chromebook.

1. Considering that you have Linux installed and running, head over to the official Microsoft Edge downloads page.

2. Click on the dropdown arrow, and from the dropdown menu, click on the “Linux (.deb)” option.

Download edge .deb version
Fossbytes

3. Finally, click on the “Accept and Download” button to start downloading the Edge DEB installer.

Accept edge download terms and conditions
Fossbytes

4. Once downloaded, go to the file location and double-click on it.

Microsoft edge deb file in downloads
Fossbytes

5. A “Install app with Linux” pop-up will appear; click on the “Install” button.

Install Microsoft edge deb file - install edge on chromebook
Fossbytes

6. Wait until Edge is installed on your Chromebook.

Microsoft edge installation progress linux
Fossbytes

7. Once installed, head over to the app menu, and you’ll find Microsoft Edge. Click on its icon to launch it.

Find Microsoft edge in app menu
Fossbytes

Uninstall Microsoft Edge on Chromebook

If you think Edge is not the right browser for you, uninstalling the same will be pretty easy.

1. Open the app launcher and find the “Linux apps” folder.

Linux apps folder Chrome OS - Install edge on chromebook
Fossbytes

2. Click on the folder to reveal its contents and right-click on the Edge icon.

Uninstall Microsoft edge - Install Edge on Chromebook
Fossbytes

3. Click on “Uninstall,” and Linux will uninstall Edge for you.

This is how you can install the Microsoft Edge browser on Chromebook. If you don’t like Edge, we also have an article on how to install Firefox on Chromebook.

Do you use Edge as your default browser? If yes, then what makes Edge better than other browsers? Let us know in the comments section below.

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar is a passionate tech writer whose love for tech started in 2011 when he got a Dell Inspiron 5100. When he's not covering Linux and open-source, you'll find him binge-watching anime or Tech content on YouTube.

Trending Stories


More From Fossbytes

Latest On Fossbytes

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Learn Something New Today

Academy

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2022

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Learn Something New Today

Academy

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2022