Motorola’s 200MP Camera Phone Launching in July

It’s official, Motorola is soon launching a new smartphone that will come with a whopping 200MP camera sensor. This news has been confirmed by Motorola China by posting a teaser on Chinese social media Weibo.

Now, this upcoming smartphone could be the long-rumored Motorola Frontier which was also said to be featuring a 200MP camera. According to the new teaser, this camera sensor will set a “new benchmark for image experience,” which is a bold statement by the company.

Image Credit – Weibo

What’s the Motorola 200MP camera all about?

Based on the past leaks and rumors, this new sensor might be Samsung’s 200MP ISOCELL HP1 which was launched in September 2021 last year.

The HP1 sensor can function as several different sensors due to its remosaicing algorithm-based deep-learning mechanism.

Image Credit – Weibo

It can easily shoot up to 8K at 30fps video, and the main highlighting feature is dual modes for pixel binning. This means it can do a 2×2 pixel binning that will result in producing a 50MP image, and a 4×4 binning will result in a 12.5 MP image.

Other features of this sensor include 0.64 µm Pixel size, multisampling support, double super PD for better autofocus, staggered HDR mode, and much more.

Motorola Frontier Specification:

If we believe the leaks and rumors, this upcoming smartphone will be powered by the recently launched Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, and Motorola has also confirmed that they are working on a smartphone using this chip.

Image Credit – Weibo

As for the display, it is said to bring a curved 6.67-inch pOLED with a 144Hz refresh rate display. It will come with a base configuration of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and might go up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Except for 200MP primary camera and a 60MP selfie camera, the battery will be around 4,500 mAh with 125W wired charging and 50-watt wireless charging.

If these leaks and rumors come out to be true, then Motorola might be competing with the likes of Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and other big players.