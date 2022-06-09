The latest chapter in the long-running Jurassic Park series is on to us. Meanwhile, fans looking for a release schedule and an online streaming platform where they can watch Jurassic World Dominion are in the right place; in this article, we’ll share information about the release timings and where to watch Jurassic World Dominion online.

Jurassic World Dominion is the 6th movie in the Jurassic Park franchise and is the 3rd movie in the Jurassic World franchise. The movie is set 4 years after the fall of Isla Nublar in the Fallen Kingdom and provides a conclusion to the series.

Jurassic World Dominion will feature Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard returning for their roles as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing as the two Jurassic World employees. However, fans are hyped about the return of the original cast of Jurassic Park, which includes Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum, reprising their roles as Dr. Alan Grant, Dr. Ellie Sattler, and Dr. Ian Malcolm.

On the other hand, fans are sure to wonder where they can watch Jurassic World Dominion online; that’s what we’re here to answer. In the meantime, let’s look at the release date of the upcoming Jurassic World movie.

The latest movie in the Jurassic World franchise will be released worldwide on Friday, June 10th, 2022. However, bad news if you plan on watching Jurassic World Dominion online since the movie will not be released on any mainstream streaming platform yet. As for Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Max, or any other streaming platform, the publisher has not shared any information about Jurassic World Dominion’s online releases.

However, the movie will become available online after its 4-month theatrical run. As part of an 18-month deal, Jurassic World Dominion will be available to stream online on Universal’s Peacock TV sometime in late October 2022. For any other online streaming platform, we’ll list it down in the article or create a separate how-to-watch guide once the air clears around the same.