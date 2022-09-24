Is It Possible To Watch House Of The Dragon Episode 6 For Free Online?

After reaching the midway point, HBO is all set to continue the journey with a stunning House Of The Dragon Episode 6. Just as we started to love Milly Alcock and Emily Carey in the prequel series; it’s time to say goodbye to them. The new installment will have a time jump in the series, and new characters will join the set.

Moreover, it is safe to say that the sixth episode will play a significant role in the upcoming season. It will determine who will begin the war and sit on the throne. Moreover, the last episode led us to many tragic turns. If you want to have a recap of these events, then head over to this post.

After such an epic series, we only want one thing, and that is to watch it for free. Some may say it is impossible, but this streaming guide will help you with it. So without any further delay, let’s get started.

Steps to watch HOTD Season 1 episode 6 for free

Image Credit: HBO

We all know that the new episodes air on the HBO cable network and their online platform HBO Max. Moreover, if you have a subscription, then head over to this page to watch it on the platform. For Indian fans, it is released on Disney+ Hotstar. With all that said, now let’s check out the free streaming part.

Technically you cannot watch films or any title on HBO Max for free. However, many offers allow you to get a free subscription to HBO Max. But remember that you will still have to pay the introductory price of the telecom plan that’ll get you the free subscription.

House Of The Dragon episode 6: What will happen next?

The new episode will show a time jump and take us ten years into the future. We will meet the brave Prince Aegon Targaryen and witness his strength and fighting skills. Moreover, Daemon will marry Lord Corlys’ daughter Laena. Rhaenyra will also get settled with Ser Laenor and will fight for the Iron Throne.

That’s all we have for this article. What are your expectations from the new episode? Feel free to share your honest opinion in the comments section below.