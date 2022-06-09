Galaxy Watch 5 Launch Date, Colors, And Variants Tipped

Samsung’s Unpacked event will be held on August 10, and we expect the giant to launch its next generation of foldable, the Z Fold4 and the Z Flip4. However, another much-anticipated device might also launch at the event, the Galaxy Watch 5.

Popular tipster Jon Prosser has revealed some exciting details about the event. He has also laid out more information on the Watch 5’s colors and variants.

Image: Abubakar Mohammed—Fossbytes

The Galaxy Watch 5 is expected to launch on August 10 alongside the new Fold and Flip series of foldable devices. Pre-orders will start on the same day, and the devices will go on sale on August 26.

Jon has also said that we’ll have three variants of the Watch 5. Two standard 40 and 44mm variants just like the last year’s Watch 4, and a new 46mm model with the ‘Pro’ moniker.

(2/2)



Watch 5 (40mm)

Phantom Black, Silver, Pink Gold



Watch 5 (44mm)

Phantom Black, Silver, Sapphire (blueish color)



Watch 5 Pro (46mm)

Phantom Black, Silver



Announcement / pre-orders Aug 10

Launch Aug 26 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) June 8, 2022

The 40mm variant will come in three colors — Phantom Black, Silver, and Pink Gold. The 44mm variant will also come in three colors — Phantom Black, Silver, and Sapphire. The 46mm variant will arrive in only two colors — Phantom Black and Silver. There’s still no info about the pricing and the exact specifications of all the variants.

The Watch4 was one of the best-selling smartwatches of last year. The Google-Samsung partnership helped both companies as Samsung became the second most popular smartwatch maker after apple, and Wear OS also witnessed significant growth.

Google, too will be launching its Pixel Watch this fall. Hence, it’ll be interesting to see how the watches stack up against each other. Google and Samsung, do you hear me? ;)

What are your thoughts about Samsung Galaxy Watch 5? Are you excited about it? Let us know in the comments section below.