Watch “No Game No Life ” Anime Online For Free [All Episodes]

‘No Game No Life’ is a popular comedy anime series that aired in April 2014. The anime has stood the testament of time and is a must-watch for any anime lover. Luckily, you can also watch all episodes of ‘No Game No Life’ on YouTube for free or read the original manga.

‘No Game No Life’ follows the story of the gamer siblings Sora and Shiro, who stay at their home all day. One day they are transported to a fantasy world by a god named Tet, where everything resolves around games. The siblings climbed their way up in the world by winning games against more challenging and formidable opponents.

The show is well written and is filled with many comedic moments. If you want to watch the anime, you can check it out directly from the videos below. Thanks to Ani-One, we can watch ‘No Game No Life’ for free on YouTube.

Where to watch ‘No Game No Life’ anime for free?

Depending on your region, you can watch ‘No Game No Life’ on Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Hulu. Users can also watch the anime and the prequel movie on Netflix. Luckily, you can also watch all anime episodes on Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel.

How to access the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel?

Note: Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel is only available in Southeast Asia and South Asia. However, you can also use one of our recommended VPN services to access their Youtube channel. You can also change your VPN location to Singapore, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, Micronesia, Polynesia, or India to access the YouTube channel.

Episode 1

Episode 2

Episode 3

Episode 4

Episode 5

Episode 6

You can press the playlist icon in the top right corner of any video to access all the episodes from the entire season. You can also go to this link to watch ‘No Game No Life’ on YouTube (from episode 1 to episode 12).

Episode 7

Episode 8

Episode 9

Episode 10

Episode 11

Episode 12

Is ‘No Game No Life’ getting a season 2

As of now, there has been no word on No Game No Life season 2. It is unlikely that the anime will get a second season, considering how long it has been since its debut. However, anime fans can read the light novel series still ongoing in 2022.

The anime also has a prequel movie titled No Game No Life: Zero. The movie follows the story of two new characters – Riku and Schwi – during the events of the Great War, before the Ten Covenants.