What’s Coming To Netflix Fourth Week In April 2022: Apr 25 – Apr 30

April is now coming to an end, but Netflix is not done yet. Last week was ripe for comedic drama with the second season of “Russian Doll” and season 5 of the hit reality TV series “Selling Sunset.” And now, as the month is coming to an end, Netflix still has some hard hitters left for April 2022.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

So, let’s begin with some great shows and movies coming to Netflix in the fourth week of April 2022. This list will cover new content coming to the platform from Monday to Saturday from April 25 to April 30, 2022. But first, let’s check out some highlights of the week.

Grace and Frankie Season 7 – The Final Episodes (Friday)

“Grace and Frankie” is an American comedy series about two bitter business rivals. But this rivalry ends when both their lives fall apart after their husbands fall in love with each other. Now the two are the only ones who support each other. Season 7 is the final season of this awesome series, and it was halted due to Covid. But now it’s back to finishing the story once and for all.

Ozark Season 4 Part 2 (Friday)

“Ozark” is a brilliant drama series created by Bill Dubuque which started back in 2017. The show started its season 4 in January, but just like “Grace and Frankie,” it was halted due to Covid. So now the series is back with seven episodes to finish off this awesome season.

Everything heading To Netflix In April’s 4th week

Image Credit: Netflix

April 25 (Monday)

Big Eyes

April 26 (Tuesday)

David Spade: Nothing Personal (NETFLIX COMEDY)

April 27 (Wednesday)

Bullsh*t The Game Show (NETFLIX SERIES)

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

Silverton Siege (NETFLIX FILM)

April 28 (Thursday)

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (NETFLIX FAMILY)

Bubble (NETFLIX ANIME)

April 29 (Friday)

Grace and Frankie: Season 7 – The Final Episodes (NETFLIX SERIES)

Honeymoon with My Mother (NETFLIX FILM)

Ozark: Season 4 Part 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)

Rumspringa (NETFLIX FILM)

Youth V Gov

We hope you now have a much better idea of what to expect from Netflix in week four of April 2022. We will be back with more updates about the new titles heading to Hulu and other streaming platforms every week. Until then, check out what came out in the third week as well.