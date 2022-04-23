Barry Season 3 Release Date & Time | Where To Watch Online?

Season 3 of Barry is premiering soon; after what feels like an eternity, the dark comedy series is back with another season. Meanwhile, in this article, we’ll talk about Barry Season 3, its release date and time, and where you can watch Barry online.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

Season 2 of Barry premiered way back in 2019, and it took almost three years for the next season to arrive. Now that it’s finally here so let’s take a look at what Barry is about. Barry features Bill Hader in the lead, portraying a former marine turned hitman turned a wannabe theater actor who wants to make it big in the world of theater.

While the shift isn’t as easy as it sounds, the story of the show revolves around the character’s problematic shift in careers. Barry wants to live a peaceful life, leaving behind his blood-soaked life as a hitman, but his past is not letting go of him that easily.

From the assassins of the criminal world to his hitman mentor Monroe Fuches, Barry must deal with every situation to make his new life work. Moreover, while taking drama classes by Gene Cousineau in the last season, we saw Barry falling in love with Sally Reed, who is also one of Gene’s students.

Now that we know what Barry is about, let’s discuss Barry Season 3 is coming out and what Season 3 will bring to your screens.

The upcoming season of Barry will premiere on Sunday, April 24th, 2022. As for the release timings, the show will go live at 10 PM ET on HBO and HBO Max. Meanwhile, we have listed the release timings for other regions of the world below.

Pacific Time: 7 PM PDT

7 PM PDT Central Time: 9 PM CST

9 PM CST British Time: 3 AM BST

3 AM BST European Time: 4 AM CEST

4 AM CEST India Time: 7:30 AM IST

Meanwhile, for those who haven’t watched the trailer for Barry Season 3, you can watch it below. However, the trailer doesn’t seem to tell us much about the plot for the upcoming season. While it sure tells us that Barry is still trying to escape his past and cope with his inner demons.

How to watch Barry Season 3 online?

While the show will air on HBO and will go live on HBO Max, Barry season 3 will also release on multiple platforms in different regions. The show will go live on HBO & HBO Max in the U.S., Crave in Canada, and Sky TV in the U.K. As for other regions, fans can use a VPN service to access any of the platforms and watch Season 3 of Barry live.

If you’re too lazy to find yourself a good VPN service for streaming, have a look at our list of best VPN services for streaming online content curated just for you.

Barry Season 3 cast

Now that we know what time and date Barry Season 3 will release and how you can watch the season online, let’s also take a look at the cast members returning for the next season of Barry on HBO Max.