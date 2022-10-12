Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

The fall anime season of 2022 is arguably one of the most loaded anime seasons in recent memory. Many amazing anime have already been released online. Now, Bleach Thousand Year Blood War arc is here to make it even better.

Despite Bleach being one of the Big 3 anime, it went on an indefinite hiatus in March 2012. Now, more than a decade later, the anime is finally returning to the air, and fans couldn’t be more excited about its arrival.

With that being said, let's take a look at the streaming details of Bleach's new arc.

When was Bleach Thousand Year Blood War released online?

Image credit: Studio Pierrot

The official trailer of the anime was released back in July 2022. Since then, fans have been patiently waiting for its release. Well, the anime was aired in Japan on October 11, 2022, at 12:00 AM JST. However, due to the difference between time zones, most of the regions outside Japan got their hands on the anime on October 10, 2022.

The release time of the anime’s opening episode for various regions was 8:30 AM PT/11:30 AM ET/9:00 PM IST. As far as watching the anime is considered, it is streaming exclusively on Hulu and Disney+. Yes, you heard it right, the anime won’t be streaming either on Crunchyroll or Funimation.

Can I watch Bleach Thousand Year Blood War for free online?

If you are in the United States, you can simply rely on Hulu’s free trial to watch the anime for free. Although it will be free only for a limited period of time, it’s better than nothing, right? However, for fans relying on Disney+, we’re afraid you are not that lucky. But you can still get a free subscription to the streaming service with the following offers:

1. Free year-long subscription with Verizon Fios

2. Using super coins with Flipkart Plus.

How many episodes will there be in Bleach Thousand Year Blood War?

Since the anime is returning to the air after so long, fans want it to continue for as long as possible. But as per reports, Bleach‘s new arc will feature a total of 52 episodes divided into four equal cours. Each cour will feature 13 episodes in it. Keeping that in mind, fans should expect a brief break after each cour finishes airing.

This is it from our end for this streaming guide. What are your expectations from Bleach Thousand Year Blood War episode 1? Let us know your views in the comments section below.