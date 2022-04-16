What’s Coming To Netflix Third Week In April 2022: Apr 18 – Apr 24

The streaming giant Netflix has been going strong, but now we enter the second half of April 2022. Last week saw the release of the second season of the popular anime “Ultraman” and a new anthology series “Anatomy of a Scandal.” Let’s see if Netflix can keep the streak alive for the rest of April.

So, let’s begin with some great releases coming to Netflix in the third week of April 2022. This list will cover new content coming to the platform from Monday to Sunday between April 18 and April 24, 2022. But before that, let’s see some highlights of the week first.

Russian Doll: Season 2 (Wednesday)

“Russian Doll” is a fantastic comedy-drama series released back in 2019. The show is about Nadia, a girl who is the guest of honor at a party in New York. But tragedy strikes, and she seemingly dies in it. But instead of passing on, time rewinds, and she is back at the inescapable party. So she must find a way to survive and get out of this fatal loop.

Selling Sunset Season 5 (Friday)

“Selling Sunset” is a top-rated reality TV show about the Oppenheim Group. The show follows these fabulous real estate brokers as they sell luxurious lifestyles to their affluent buyers. Furthermore, we also get to be a part of their professional and personal drama.

Everything heading To Netflix In April’s 3rd week

April 19 (Tuesday)

Battle Kitty (NETFLIX FAMILY)

Pacific Rim: The Black: Season 2 (NETFLIX ANIME)

White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

April 20 (Wednesday)

The Marked Heart (NETFLIX SERIES)

Russian Doll: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)

The Turning Point (NETFLIX FILM)

Yakamoz S-245 (NETFLIX SERIES)

April 21 (Thursday)

All About Gila (NETFLIX COMEDY)

He’s Expecting (NETFLIX SERIES)

April 22 (Friday)

Along for the Ride (NETFLIX FILM)

Heartstopper (NETFLIX SERIES)

Selling Sunset: Season 5 (NETFLIX SERIES)

The Seven Lives of Lea (NETFLIX SERIES)

We hope you now have a much better idea of what to expect from Netflix in week three of April 2022. We will be back with more updates about the new titles heading to Netflix and other streaming platforms every week. Until then, check out what came out on the platform last week too.