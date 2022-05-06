What’s Coming To Hulu Second Week In May 2022: May 9 – May 15

May is now officially underway, and Hulu is ready to fire out the big guns. Although the streaming platform did not have a brilliant start, it looks like the second week will pick up the slack. And with a week like this, we’re very excited to see what the rest of May 2022 will look like for Hulu.

So let’s talk about the new content coming to Hulu in the second week of May 2022. This list will cover all the content coming to the platform from May 9, 2022, to May 15, 2022. But before that, let’s check out some highlights of the week first.

Candy Premiere (Monday)

The platform is starting the week strong, with the most exciting series of the week being released right on Monday. “Candy” is an American crime drama series starring Jessica Biel. She plays the real-life Candy Montgomery, who is accused of killing her best friend Betty Gore, and it is set in 1980s Texas.

Breeders Season 3 Premiere

Breeders is a dark comedy series created by Martin Freeman, Chris Addison, and Simon Blackwell, which started in March 2020. Freeman himself and Daisy Haggard play as parents who struggle with parenthood and raising their two children.

Everything heading to Hulu from May 2nd week

May 9 (Monday)

Candy: Limited Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

May 10 (Tuesday)

Breeders: Season 3 Premiere (FX)

May 12 (Thursday)

Italian Studies (2021)

May 15 (Sunday)

Conversations With Friends: Complete Limited Series (Hulu Original)

Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8E (MTV)

The Brass Teapot (2012) – 10th Anniversary

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room (2005)

The Mountain Between Us (2017) – 5th Anniversary

One Last Thing (2005)

We hope you now have a better idea of what to expect from Hulu in week two of May 2022. We will be back with more updates about the new titles heading to Netflix and other streaming platforms every week. Until then, check out what came out on the platform in week one.