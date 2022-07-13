Resident Evil TV Series Season 1 Release Schedule: Another Lousy Attempt To Revive The Franchise?

The Resident Evil franchise started way back in 1996 with a Japanese video game of the same name. It was an instant success and made a ton of money for Capcom. The next part was creating movies and TV shows for the franchise. Fast forward to 2022, the franchise is getting a breath of fresh air with the Resident Evil TV series.

Although the six Resident Evil movies were good, they weren’t entirely accurate to the story of video games. Moreover, the 2021 reboot, Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon city, was very underwhelming. As a result, the expectations from the 2022 series are not that high.

Despite that, the new series has taken a completely different approach. So it could surprise the fans. Anyway, first, let’s talk about the streaming details of the show.

The genre defining world of Resident Evil comes to Netflix on July 14 pic.twitter.com/ifIpPJseV8 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) July 7, 2022

This time around, the TV show will be released under streaming giant Netflix. It means the show can be watched exclusively on Netflix. As for its release date, you can expect it to arrive on July 14, 2022. It will follow the standard release schedule of 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET/12:30 PM IST.

Additionally, Netflix will be releasing all eight episodes of season 1 together. So you will not be tortured with the seemingly neverending wait for a new episode’s release.

Can I watch the Resident Evil TV series for free on Netflix?

Image credit: Netflix

Unfortunately, as good as Netflix is, it comes at a price. Moreover, due to the lack of a free trial, you cannot watch any show or movie on it for free. However, you can still rely on many telecom companies’ offers to get a free account with their existing plans.

Resident Evil TV series: First impressions

Let’s talk about the most important aspect of the show. What should you expect from it? After the disastrous reboot attempt, the expectations are really low for the series. However, the writers of this series have decided to take a whole new approach.

Each series episode will focus on two timelines—one in 2022 and the other in 2036. The former timeline will focus on several of Umbrella’s evil deeds being uncovered. But the latter timelines will give fans a taste of amazing action against hordes of zombies.

This new format could help the franchise gain popularity again and possibly run for the coming years. However, the early reviews of the series suggest that the writers failed to use Albert Wesker to his full potential. Had they not messed this up, the series could have been even better, but not many believe it’s borderline boring.

This is everything from our end about the Resident Evil TV series. What are your expectations from the show? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section. Meanwhile, you can also check our guide on Better Call Saul season 6 part 2 right here.