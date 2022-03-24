“Pachinko” Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

Pachinko is a new TV series gearing up for an OTT release. The much-anticipated show is based on a novel by Min Jin Lee of the same name. Wondering about the details of the TV show’s release date and where to watch it online? If yes, then you have come to the right place.

Starting with the series’s release date, it is all set to arrive online on March 25, 2022. The series will take a different approach than the usual standard time. Instead, it will be added online at 12:00 AM Eastern Time (ET). This means it can be watched on March 24, 2022, at 9:00 PM Pacific Time (PT).

The show will flaunt a total of eight episodes in its foremost season. Out of the eight episodes, three will be released online this Friday. Following that, the series will adopt a weekly release format.

With that being said, let’s shift our focus to the most important part of this streaming guide. Yes, we are talking about where to watch Pachinko online. So without any further delays, let’s get right into it.

Where to watch ‘Pachinko’ online?

Image credit: Apple TV Plus

The new Korean drama series will be making its debut online under the banner of Apple TV Plus. Many are already hailing the series as the best Korean drama on Apple’s streaming service. As for watching it online, all you have to do is head over to this page on the platform.

While you wait for Pachinko’s release date, we have a great suggestion for you to watch on Apple TV Plus. Try watching the 7-time Primetime Emmys winner “Ted Lasso.” We are certain you will fall in love with the show.

What to expect from ‘Pachinko’?

The show gives a peek at 20th Century Korea, Japan, and America with a story involving four generations. Here is the official synopsis of the series to get a much better understanding of it:

“This sweeping saga chronicles the hopes and dreams of a Korean immigrant family across four generations as they leave their homeland in an indomitable quest to survive and thrive.”

The trailer for the series looks brilliant. Moreover, the plot sounds intriguing as well. So what are your expectations from it? Let us know your views in the comments section below.