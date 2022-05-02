Razer Co-Founder Robert Krakoff Has Died At 81

Razer co-founder, the pioneer of gaming mouse Robert Krakoff, has died at 81. Robert was popularly known as the “RazerGuy.” He passed away on 26 April 2022, and the reason for his death is not yet confirmed by his family. Razer’s official Twitter handle tweeted the sad news on 28 April.

The tweet reads, “We are saddened by the passing of Co-Founder and President Emeritus, Robert Krakoff, known by everyone as RazerGuy,” Razer also wrote. “Robert’s unwavering drive and passion for gaming lives on and continues to inspire all of us. Thank you, Rob, you will be missed.”

Robert introduced the world’s first gaming mouse, the Razer Boomslang, in the year 1999. At that time, he was working at a company named “Karna.” The company invented the optomechanical encoding wheel capable of tracking mouse movement at the speed of 2000dpi. This was a big deal in 1999.

Robert worked with a marketing agency Fitch to launch the Razer Boomslang gaming mouse. He was the man behind the company’s name, Razer three snake logo, website, packing, design, and engineering of the Razer Boomslang. Later, he co-founded Razer with the company’s current CEO in 2005.

After his tenure at Razer, Robert started MindFX science, a company focused on energy drinks and supplements. He always wanted to give customers a healthy alternative to caffeinated energy drinks and supplements.

Robert was also a published author with the name RM Krakoff. Since 2009, he has written dozens of fiction and non-fiction books. “He is survived by her wife,” “Dr. Patsi Krakoff,” “Two children Scot and Robin,” and “Five Grandchildren” are some of his best works.