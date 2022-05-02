Video Calls From Apple Watch? This $299 Device Makes It Possible

The Apple Watch is the most popular smartwatch globally, with over 50% market share. Its popularity has a lot to do with how well it fits into the Apple ecosystem. There’s a lot you can do with an Apple Watch; however, like any smartwatch, it lacks the ability to make video calls due to the absence of a built-in camera, and that’s where Wristcam comes to the rescue.

For starters, Wristcam is a device that comes with a camera on the strap which connects to your Apple Watch via Bluetooth and uses its 8GB internal storage and two cameras (8MP rear and 2MP front) to send photos and videos. It was only until recently that the company added a video calling feature.

You can do Facetime audio calls on the Apple Watch, but not video calls due to the lack of a built-in camera. However, one caveat of Writscam is that you can make video calls from watch to watch or from watch to iPhone, but the opposite party should also have the Wristcam app installed. It’s not like Facetime or any native video calling app.

Wristcam is priced at $299, more than the Apple Watch SE’s price ($279). So, the question arises, is it worth it? The answer is, well, a little complicated. If you’re someone who owns a cellular Apple Watch, doesn’t like to carry your iPhone, and gets on lots of video calls, Wristcam makes sense. However, for an average Apple Watch user, we don’t think it’s worth it.

Either way, it’s pretty amazing that there’s now a way to make video calls right from your wrists. What are your thoughts about the device? Would you spend $299 on a Wristcam after buying a $300-$400 Apple Watch? Let us know in the comments section below.

