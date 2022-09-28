Vikram Vedha OTT Release Date: Will It Be Released On Netflix, Prime Video, Or Voot Select?

Remaking regional movies has been Bollywood’s go-to movie over the last few years. With the announcement of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha, it doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

The movie will be a remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name. But that doesn’t mean that the film cannot be good. After all, it has a star-studded cast. The story is quite simple; it is an all-out battle between a tough police officer and a gangster who matches his wit in each and every way.

Looking at the trailer, it’s obvious that the film will be full of epic action scenes. But if you have already watched the original film, we’d suggest that you skip the remake. Obviously, unless you are a huge fan of Roshan and Khan, then you may enjoy the title.

The last few weeks have been pretty great in terms of Bollywood fans getting new movies in theaters. We saw Brahmastra and Chup achieve huge success at the box office.

Anyway, going back to the topic, Vikram Vedha is all set to be released on September 30, 2022. You can watch the movie by heading to your nearest theaters on the above-mentioned release date.

Vikram Vedha OTT rights

Image credit: T-Series

Although anticipation is high for the 2022 film to succeed on the big screen, there’s no guarantee of that happening. Nowadays, more fans than ever are relying on streaming platforms to watch their favorite movies.

Similar is the case for the new Hrithik Roshan movie. According to the official poster of the film, Voot Select has secured the OTT rights to the film.

When will Vikram Vedha come to Voot Select?

As usual, it will depend on how well the movie performs in theaters. If it’s a blockbuster, it will have an extended run in theaters and thus delay the OTT release.

But a calculated guess about its OTT release date would be in about 30-45 days. However, we have no way of confirming it as of now. If we get any updates about it, we will make sure to bring an update to you.

Until then, let us know your expectations from the movie? Do you think it will succeed? Or will it be another flop? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.