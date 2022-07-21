Google Pixel 6a Pre-Order India: Where To Buy, Pixel 6a Offers & Deals

After a long wait of three years, Google has finally launched a new Pixel 6a smartphone in India. Although pre-orders have started already, Google’s up-and-coming Google Pixel 6a will hit the markets on 28 July.

The device is priced at INR 43,999 and can be pre-booked for Rs 39,999. If you are interested in purchasing the device, it will be available on Flipkart.

Discounts

The Google Pixel 6a is modestly priced, considering its advanced features. But, to facilitate purchasers, the company has placed discount offers. If you are an Axis Bank card user, you can get a discount of Rs 4,000 on the device.

Similarly, those who still own a Pixel phone will get an exchange discount of Rs 6,000 on the 6a. On the exchange of any other smartphone device, purchasers will receive a Rs 2,000 discount.

In addition, customers can buy a Nest Hub Gen2, Pixel Buds A series, or FitBit Inspire 2 at a price of Rs 4,500 if they purchase the Pixel 6a.

Pixel 6a specifications

Probably the one thing that excites users most about the device is that it will debut the company’s Google Tensor chip, the first of its kind.

Google claimed that the chip would make Pixel 6a fast, more efficient, and more reliable. Aside from that, the device will also come powered by a Titan M2 chip for security, adaptive battery, multiple camera features, and more.

Image: Flipkart

The Pixel 6a features a 12 MP main camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 6.1-inch FHD+OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The model launched in India has 128 GB storage and 6GB RAM, along with a 4,306mAh battery and fast charging.

Google Pixel 6a has precise speech recognition features, including Live Translate, Recorder, and Live Caption. When it comes to the color, there are two available options, namely Chalk and Charcoal.

Pixel Buds Pro

Google and Flipkart are also selling the brand-new Pixel Buds Pro in India. They will go live alongside the smartphone (28th July) for Rs 19,990. The buds will offer 11 hours of music playback and seven hours if you have turned on noise cancellation.