Tokyo Revengers Season 2 New Promo Reveals First Look Of The Christmas Showdown Arc With Release Window

Tokyo Revengers was one of the biggest hits of 2021. Among titans like One Piece or Demon Slayer, the show managed to still rise to the top and became the top Shonen for that year. So as you might expect the excitement for Tokyo Revengers Season 2 is through the roof and fans cannot wait for it.

Let’s raise that hype even further with this new promo video released for the upcoming arc. This promo also reveals the release window of the upcoming season. So without further ado, let’s begin.

Tokyo Revengers season 2 teaser

The clip shows off all the pivotal members of the Tokyo Manji gang with what seems to be manga panels. We get to see the names of returning and new cast along with the characters. At the end of the clip we finally get out the first look at the upcoming Christmas Showdown arc as the members of the Tokyo Manji are shown off in a snowy scenario.

What is Tokyo Revengers season 2 about?

The anime is about Takemichi Hanagaki, a guy in his twenties who one day finds out that his childhood sweetheart Hinata Tachibana is killed in a gang-related incident along with her younger brother. But fate throws him a bone as he gets the power to travel back in time which he uses to warn the brother. Now the brother that survived and Takemichi will use time travel to save Hinata in the present.

The first season ended with Takemichi becoming the captain of the Tokyo Manji gang after many hardships. But the future is still as bleak as before with his friends and Hinata still dying. So now we move onto the Christmas Showdown arc where Takemichi will be facing the Black Dragons led by their fierce and brutal leader Taiju.

The promo has also revealed the release window of the upcoming season. It is set to come out in January 2023 which is the winter season of anime. So you have time to catch up and watch the first season if you haven’t seen it yet. Check out our guide on how to watch Tokyo Revengers for free right here.