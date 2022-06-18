“Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War” Season 3 Finale Will Be An Hour Long

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War is currently in its very exciting cultural festival or dual confession arc. The love war is about to end, with both Miyuki and Kaguya gearing up to confess their love. And we’re finally about to get this long-awaited confession in the upcoming finale of Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War Season 3.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

And just to let you know how important this occasion is, we’ll be getting a really special episode. The studio has released a new visual along with a promo for this episode that reveals it will be an hour long. You can watch the promo yourself down below.

Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War Season 3 finale visual

Image Credit: A-1 Pictures

The visual shows off a melancholic Kaguya with what seems to be Miyuki in a special outfit at the top part of the visual. Along with a release date for the episode, there is a tagline that reads “Goodbye Love Comedy.” Although the tagline could mean anything, we suspect it means the end of the war between the main couple that has been the focal point since the beginning.

Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War Season 3 finale promo

The promo starts off with some new scenes of Kaguya and Miyuki enjoying the festival, which is on its final day. But after that, things get intense as we see a compilation of the many important scenes the two have had till now. After that, we get to see Miyuki in that outfit we see in the visual. But then the promo ends with a release date and reveals the length of the episode to be 1 hour.

Episode 12 comes out on June 24, 2022, on Crunchyroll and Funimation. If you want a guide on how to watch this anime online, you can check it out right here.

Find your dream job

That’s all we have for today. Are you excited about this finale? Who do you think will confess first? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.