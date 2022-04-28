Watch “Tokyo Revengers” Anime Online For Free [Ultimate Guide]

Tokyo Revengers is one of the most massive hit manga and anime series of 2021. Fortunately, users can watch ‘Tokyo Revengers’ on many streaming platforms or YouTube for free. Tokyo Revengers Season 2 is also officially confirmed, but there is no word on the release date yet.

You can watch Tokyo Revengers anime episodes 1-24 directly from this page. Scroll down to watch it from the video links given below.

Where to watch ‘Tokyo Revengers’ anime for free

Depending on your region, you can watch Tokyo Revengers on Netflix, Crunchyroll, or HBO Max. Users can also watch the dubbed version of the anime on Crunchyroll. You can also watch all 24 episodes of Tokyo Revengers on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel for free.

Note: Muse Asia’s YouTube channel is only available in Southeast Asia, East Asia, and South Asia. However, you can also use one of our recommended VPN services to access their Youtube channel. You can change your VPN location to Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, or India by accessing the YouTube channel.

Watch ‘Tokyo Revengers’ anime Season 1 for free

You can also go to this link to watch the entire playlist of Tokyo Revengers online for free.

Many rumors suggest ‘Tokyo Revengers’ anime season 2 will release in July 2022. However, it is more likely that the second season will arrive in winter 2022. However, fans might even have to wait until early 2023 as it takes around a year and a half to produce a new season.

The anime has no OVA or movies so far, but there’s a live-action movie adaptation that aired in Japan in 2021.

Where to read ‘Tokyo Revengers’ manga

Currently, 27 volumes of the Tokyo revengers manga series have been published in Japan. The first season of the anime covered volumes 1 to 8. Tokyo Revengers season 2 will most likely cover volumes 9 to 12. There is also a parody spin-off manga titled Tōdai Revengers.

You can also read Tokyo Revengers manga online on various platforms suggested by Kodansha, such as Amazon Kindle, Comixology, and more.