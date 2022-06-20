Xiaomi 12S Series Specs Leaked Ahead Of Launch

The MI 12 released in April 2022 is the latest flagship from Xiaomi. The smartphone with its sleek design and build quality checked all the boxes of a premium category device. However, the company is now all set to launch a new Xiaomi 12S series of flagship smartphones.

We can expect Xiaomi 12S series to come with a base and pro variant as early as next month. It can be reminiscent of the T line of devices that Xiaomi launched with its Mi10 and Mi11. The devices came with an affordable price tag along with being heavily specced.

This leads us to expect the same from the Xiaomi 12S series. One of the devices from the series was spotted in the Geekbench database.

Xiaomi 12S specifications leaked:

Image: Gizmochina

According to a report by gizmoChina, a new leak has revealed the specifications of the device. The report contains some key specs and storage options for the upcoming smartphones. According to a tweet from Stufflistings, Xiaomi will launch the Xiaomi 12S model in three storage configurations.

The Xiaomi 12S base variant will come with snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, along with three storage options. It will include an 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB.

Moving on to the Pro models the Xiaomi 12S Pro will be made available with both a MediaTek Dimensity and a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 variant will be offered in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256, and 12GB + 512GB.

The 12S Pro, powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 will only be available with 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB storage options. Along with the high horsepower, it will also support 120W of fast charging. However, these details are informed by a tipster via Twitter and hence unconfirmed.

More information about the device will soon be available to us through leaks and reports. Xiaomi is expected to unveil the device in the upcoming month. You should also look out for the Xiaomi 13 coming in the fall of this year. The device is rumored to launch with the latest Android 13 and a 2k bezel-less display.